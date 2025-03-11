38 -Year-Old Woman Kidnaps Nephew To Lure Boyfriend As Their Kid: Bihar

In a bizzare incident that happened in Bihar, a 38-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped her three-month-old nephew to convince her lover that the baby was theirs, police revealed on Tuesday.

In a bizzare incident that happened in Bihar, a 38-year-old woman allegedly kidnapped her three-month-old nephew to convince her lover that the baby was theirs, police revealed on Tuesday. The woman was tracked down to Nalanda, Bihar, where authorities rescued the child and took her into custody.

Kidnapping Under False Pretenses

The woman, a resident of Mandvi in Vasai, allegedly took her sister-in-law’s baby on February 18, claiming she wanted to take him for an outing. However, she soon vanished, prompting the infant’s family to file a missing persons report. An FIR was registered under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said Inspector Sanjay Hazare from Mandvi Police Station.

Tracked Down Across States

Authorities launched an extensive search using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. Their investigation led them to Nalanda, Bihar, where they collaborated with the Divisional Intelligence Unit (DIU) and local police. After raiding multiple locations in Suryachak village, Mirnagar, near the Bihar-Jharkhand border, officers found the woman and the abducted infant inside a house.

The child was safely rescued and reunited with his family, while the woman was brought back to Mandvi for further investigation.

A Web of Lies and Deception

During questioning, the woman confessed to having three children from a previous marriage. However, she wished to start a new life with her lover in Bihar. To hide her past, she fabricated a story, claiming to be single and pregnant. To solidify the lie, she abducted her nephew and presented him as her own child to convince her paramour.

Investigators also revealed that she had shown the infant over a video call to support her deception.

Her plan was to settle down with her lover, using the baby as proof of their supposed new life together. However, her scheme was unraveled by the swift action of the police.

