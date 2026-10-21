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Home > India News > 3,897 SBI Customers’ Records Stolen In Cyberattack, Data Reportedly Surfaced On Dark Web

3,897 SBI Customers’ Records Stolen In Cyberattack, Data Reportedly Surfaced On Dark Web

SBI has confirmed a cyberattack exposing 3,897 customer records reportedly found on the dark web. The bank says core banking operations remain unaffected as investigations continue into the breach.

3,897 SBI Customers’ Records Stolen In Cyberattack, Data Reportedly Surfaced On Dark Web
3,897 SBI Customers’ Records Stolen In Cyberattack, Data Reportedly Surfaced On Dark Web

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 12:52 IST

India’s largest lender has found itself dealing with a problem that every bank dreads. Records belonging to 3,897 customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) were stolen in a cyberattack, and the data has reportedly surfaced on the dark web, the hidden part of the internet where stolen information is often traded.

For the millions who bank with SBI, the immediate question is a simple one: is my money safe? The bank’s first answer is yes, at least as far as its day to day operations go.

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What SBI Has Said?

The bank has made it clear that while customer records were exposed, its core banking systems were not hit. “The bank’s core business functions continue to operate normally without disruptions,” SBI said. It added that its cyber incident response and containment protocols were activated promptly once the breach came to light.

In other words, transactions and services have continued as usual, even as the bank works behind the scenes to understand what happened.

An Investigation Still In Its Early Stage

SBI has not yet confirmed every detail of the exposure. The bank said a detailed investigation is needed to establish whether the leaked data is authentic and complete. Investigators are also working to identify the possible source of the leak, determine how far the exposure extends and assess the risks to both customers and the bank itself.

SBI said it is monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate measures in line with applicable regulatory requirements. The investigation is currently centred on the 3,897 customer records that have been identified so far.

A Much Bigger Claim Made Earlier

The number SBI has acknowledged is far smaller than what was claimed online. India Today Tech had earlier reported on an anonymous hacker group calling itself Siriusim. The group alleged on BreachForums, a dark web forum, that it had obtained information relating to 3.75 lakh SBI customers.

SBI has not named any hacker group in connection with the incident, and it has not confirmed any link between the 3,897 identified records and the larger claim. Whether the two are connected, or whether the figure will grow as the probe deepens, is yet to be established.

Banking Sector Under The Lens

The incident arrives at a time when regulators are paying closer attention to cybersecurity in the banking sector. In July, Bank of Baroda acknowledged a data leak that reportedly exposed 1TB of customer data, making SBI the second major public sector lender to face such a situation in a matter of months.

What Remains Unanswered

For now, the picture is incomplete. SBI has not said how the attackers got in, what kind of customer details were exposed, or when the breach was first detected. It also remains to be seen whether affected customers will be contacted directly and whether the regulator will seek a formal report. As the bank’s investigation moves forward, the answers to those questions will decide whether this stays a contained incident of a few thousand records or turns out to be something much larger.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar

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3,897 SBI Customers’ Records Stolen In Cyberattack, Data Reportedly Surfaced On Dark Web
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3,897 SBI Customers’ Records Stolen In Cyberattack, Data Reportedly Surfaced On Dark Web

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3,897 SBI Customers’ Records Stolen In Cyberattack, Data Reportedly Surfaced On Dark Web
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