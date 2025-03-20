39 Wives And 94 Children: Who Is Ziona Chana? Mizoram Man Who Had The Biggest Family

In the remote hills of Mizoram, a northeastern state of India, stands a massive mansion with 100 rooms, home to what was once the world’s largest living family. At the center of this extraordinary household was Ziona Chana, a man who married 39 women and fathered at least 94 children.

What made this family truly remarkable was not just its size, but the unusual harmony within it. Unlike common assumptions about polygamous families, where jealousy and conflict might arise, Ziona’s wives lived together like sisters, working side by side to run the enormous household.

Who Was Ziona Chana?

Born in 1945, Ziona Chana was the head of Chana Pawl, a Christian sect that believes in polygamy and the expansion of their religious community through large families.

His first marriage took place when he was just 17 years old, and over the years, more and more women joined his household. Despite the complexity of managing nearly 40 wives, Ziona was known for his ability to maintain peace and order among them. His leadership and fairness ensured that his family functioned without chaos.

A Home Built for a Giant Family

The Chana family lived in a four-story house named Chhuan Thar Run, which means “New Generation House”. The mansion was specifically designed to accommodate the vast number of people living in it.

Each wife had her own sleeping quarters, but they all shared common spaces for cooking, dining, and raising children.

The house had 100 rooms, making it one of the largest residential buildings in the region.

Despite the shared husband, the wives maintained a close bond, working together like an extended sisterhood.

How the Household Functioned

With 94 children and 36 grandchildren, daily life in the Chana household was run like a well-organized community.

Meals were cooked in industrial quantities, often requiring dozens of kilograms of rice and vegetables each day.

Chores were divided efficiently among family members, ensuring that everyone contributed to keeping the home running smoothly.

The family operated almost like a self-sufficient unit, reducing their reliance on outside help.

The World Takes Notice

Ziona Chana’s lifestyle attracted international attention, turning his home into a tourist attraction. Visitors from around the world came to see how such a large family functioned so smoothly.

Unlike the stereotypical image of polygamous households filled with rivalry and disputes, Ziona’s family showed a different reality—one of unity, cooperation, and shared responsibility.

Ziona Chana’s Death and His Lasting Legacy

In 2021, Ziona Chana passed away, leaving behind his massive family and a legacy that continues to captivate people worldwide.

Even after his passing, his family has remained together, still living under the same roof in Mizoram. The harmony he cultivated remains, proving that even in an unconventional setup, mutual respect and understanding can create a strong and peaceful family life.

Ziona Chana’s story is not just about the sheer number of wives and children he had, but about his ability to maintain order, unity, and love within such an extraordinary family structure. His life remains a fascinating chapter in history, symbolizing the uniqueness of different cultures and ways of life around the world.