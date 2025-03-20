Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • 39 Wives And 94 Children: Who Is Ziona Chana? Mizoram Man Who Had The Biggest Family

39 Wives And 94 Children: Who Is Ziona Chana? Mizoram Man Who Had The Biggest Family

In the remote hills of Mizoram, a northeastern state of India, stands a massive mansion with 100 rooms, home to what was once the world’s largest living family. At the center of this extraordinary household was Ziona Chana, a man who married 39 women and fathered at least 94 children.

39 Wives And 94 Children: Who Is Ziona Chana? Mizoram Man Who Had The Biggest Family


In the remote hills of Mizoram, a northeastern state of India, stands a massive mansion with 100 rooms, home to what was once the world’s largest living family. At the center of this extraordinary household was Ziona Chana, a man who married 39 women and fathered at least 94 children.

What made this family truly remarkable was not just its size, but the unusual harmony within it. Unlike common assumptions about polygamous families, where jealousy and conflict might arise, Ziona’s wives lived together like sisters, working side by side to run the enormous household.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Was Ziona Chana?

Born in 1945, Ziona Chana was the head of Chana Pawl, a Christian sect that believes in polygamy and the expansion of their religious community through large families.

His first marriage took place when he was just 17 years old, and over the years, more and more women joined his household. Despite the complexity of managing nearly 40 wives, Ziona was known for his ability to maintain peace and order among them. His leadership and fairness ensured that his family functioned without chaos.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Home Built for a Giant Family

The Chana family lived in a four-story house named Chhuan Thar Run, which means “New Generation House”. The mansion was specifically designed to accommodate the vast number of people living in it.

  • Each wife had her own sleeping quarters, but they all shared common spaces for cooking, dining, and raising children.
  • The house had 100 rooms, making it one of the largest residential buildings in the region.
  • Despite the shared husband, the wives maintained a close bond, working together like an extended sisterhood.

How the Household Functioned

With 94 children and 36 grandchildren, daily life in the Chana household was run like a well-organized community.

  • Meals were cooked in industrial quantities, often requiring dozens of kilograms of rice and vegetables each day.
  • Chores were divided efficiently among family members, ensuring that everyone contributed to keeping the home running smoothly.
  • The family operated almost like a self-sufficient unit, reducing their reliance on outside help.

The World Takes Notice

Ziona Chana’s lifestyle attracted international attention, turning his home into a tourist attraction. Visitors from around the world came to see how such a large family functioned so smoothly.

Unlike the stereotypical image of polygamous households filled with rivalry and disputes, Ziona’s family showed a different reality—one of unity, cooperation, and shared responsibility.

Ziona Chana’s Death and His Lasting Legacy

In 2021, Ziona Chana passed away, leaving behind his massive family and a legacy that continues to captivate people worldwide.

Even after his passing, his family has remained together, still living under the same roof in Mizoram. The harmony he cultivated remains, proving that even in an unconventional setup, mutual respect and understanding can create a strong and peaceful family life.

Ziona Chana’s story is not just about the sheer number of wives and children he had, but about his ability to maintain order, unity, and love within such an extraordinary family structure. His life remains a fascinating chapter in history, symbolizing the uniqueness of different cultures and ways of life around the world.

ALSO READ: ‘Wishing Good Health’ Kerala CM Praises Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore On Safe Return To Earth

Filed under

MIzoram Ziona Chana

newsx

Viral Video! Wedding Couple Photoshoot Ends Up Brutally Burning The Bride, Watch
Elon Musk and his estrang

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless...
Kanye West and his former

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their...
newsx

39 Wives And 94 Children: Who Is Ziona Chana? Mizoram Man Who Had The Biggest...
NBA YoungBoy

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here
Pakistani man travels to

When I Gave Them My Passport: Man With A Pakistani Passport Lands In Mumbai, Leaves...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral Video! Wedding Couple Photoshoot Ends Up Brutally Burning The Bride, Watch

Viral Video! Wedding Couple Photoshoot Ends Up Brutally Burning The Bride, Watch

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless...

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their...

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When I Gave Them My Passport: Man With A Pakistani Passport Lands In Mumbai, Leaves Airport Officials Stunned- Watch!

When I Gave Them My Passport: Man With A Pakistani Passport Lands In Mumbai, Leaves...

Entertainment

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed For Receiving Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Gal Gadot Gets Roasted For Poor Acting Skills In Snow White Days After Getting Booed

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At Sabrina Carpenter’s Concert In Paris

Caught On Cam: From Yelling To Arguing, Apoorva Mukhija Gets Accused Of Creating Ruckus At

Lifestyle

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever