4 Dead, 10 Injured As Mini Bus Catches Fire In Pune’s Hinjawadi

A mini bus caught fire near Hinjawadi Phase 1, Pune, claiming four lives and injuring ten others. Two victims suffered 40% burns, while others are receiving treatment.

A tragic fire accident in a mini travel van near Hinjawadi Phase 1 IT park early this morning led to four deaths and five serious injuries, including two in critical condition. The fire erupted at approximately 7:30 AM due to an engine malfunction, according to Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat of the Hinjawadi Police Station.

The van was carrying 12 to 15 employees of Vyoma Graphics when the incident occurred. While some managed to escape, several were trapped inside as the door failed to open.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Victims and Injuries: Doctors Speak Out

The injured victims were rushed to Ruby Hall Clinic in Hinjawadi for treatment. According to Dr. Sudheer Rai, COO, Ruby Hall Clinic Hinjawadi, and Behram Khodaiji, CEO, Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, six patients were brought in for emergency care. “Among them, two individuals have sustained over 40% burns and are in critical condition. One has suffered 20% burns, another with 5% burns remains unconscious, and one patient with minor burns is stable. Tragically, five individuals were declared deceased at the site,” they said in a statement, reported by Puneka News.

The hospital urged immediate and specialized medical intervention in fire emergencies and extended support to the victims’ families.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Firefighters Contain Blaze, Authorities Silent

Firefighters quickly reached the location and extinguished the flames, but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have not yet provided further details.

Reports confirm that the van’s driver is among the critically injured. Authorities are examining whether prior mechanical issues or safety lapses contributed to the fire.

This tragic fire incident in Hinjawadi raises concerns about vehicle maintenance and fire safety measures. Experts emphasize the importance of regular safety checks and ensuring emergency exits in transport vehicles.

A detailed investigation is underway, and authorities are expected to release more information soon.

ALSO READ: Meerut Murder Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Seal Body In Cement Drum