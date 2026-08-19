4 Men Hold Woman at Knifepoint, Flee With Rs 75 Lakh From Delhi’s Ashok Vihar Home

A major housebreaking robbery has been reported from Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area. Four men allegedly entered a house in E-Block, Phase 1, on Wednesday and escaped with around ₹75 lakh in cash.

According to police, the accused threatened a woman inside the house with a knife. They allegedly tied her hands and feet before taking the cash and fleeing.

Police teams from Ashok Vihar police station reached the spot after receiving information about the robbery. The woman suffered minor injuries and was provided medical treatment.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police teams are conducting raids and checking available evidence to identify and arrest the accused.

The robbery reportedly took place inside the house during the day. The accused allegedly overpowered the woman and kept her restrained while carrying out the theft. Police are also examining CCTV footage and other leads to establish the sequence of events and trace the suspects.

Earlier Daylight Robbery In New Usmanpur

This follows another daylight robbery that took place in New Usmanpur in Delhi. In this case, it was reported that seven to eight men attacked a house at 3 pm and kept the family members hostage. According to reports, the accused ran away with ₹9 lakh cash and jewellery. The police received a robbery alert at 3:22 pm. Various teams were created for tracking the accused, and CCTV tapes were checked. According to officials, the accused would not get any leniency.

Kapashera Jeweller Robbery Bid

Before this robbery in Ashok Vihar, it was reported that Delhi Police had arrested four people who attempted to rob a jeweller in Kapashera. It was found that one of the accused carried a reward of ₹1 lakh. With the recent robberies, there are growing concerns about daylight robberies in the capital.