4 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Retaliatory Indian Fire Along LoC After Ceasefire Violations

Tensions flared along the Line of Control (LoC) as heavy cross-border shelling and firing were reported from at least three sectors on Friday. According to local sources, the Indian Army launched a strong retaliatory response to ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops.

In the exchange, at least four Pakistani soldiers were reportedly killed in the Leepa Valley area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), sources on the ground claimed. The Indian Army has maintained silence on official casualty figures but confirmed that targeted responses were carried out against hostile firing positions.

The firing came in the wake of heightened alertness across the LoC following the recent terror strike in Pahalgam. Defence officials stated that the Indian Army is fully prepared to respond to any provocation aimed at disrupting peace in the region.

