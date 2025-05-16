4-Year-Old Boy Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At School; Police Suspect Physical Assault By Teachers

a four-year-old boy died under suspicious circumstances at a school in Yamuna Nagar on Friday, prompting police to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Yamuna Nagar), Vivek Chandra Yadav, the school initially informed the boy’s family that he had suddenly fallen unconscious during school hours.

The unconscious child was immediately taken to a nearby hospital by school staff and family members. Doctors later referred him to another medical facility, where he was declared dead. Following the family’s consent, the child’s body was sent to SRN Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The grieving family has alleged that two teachers at the school physically assaulted the child, leading to his death. Acting on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Naini police station. The names of the accused teachers have not yet been disclosed.

While the family has not mentioned any sexual assault in their complaint, DCP Yadav revealed that the postmortem report raised serious concerns. Injuries were found near the child’s eye, on his tongue, and in the area near his private parts—leading investigators to consider the possibility of sexual abuse.

“The postmortem findings cannot rule out sexual assault. We are probing the case from every possible angle,” DCP Yadav stated.

To verify the sequence of incident, authorities are now examining CCTV footage from inside the school premises. Investigators are also interviewing staff and other individuals who may have interacted with the boy before the incident.

“We will be able to make a clear statement only after the investigation is complete,” Mr. Yadav added.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and concern among local residents and parents, many of whom are now questioning the safety and conduct of school staff. Authorities have assured that swift and thorough action will be taken based on the investigation’s findings.

