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Home > India News > 4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell, Dies After Gruelling 19-Hour Rescue in Haryana’s Ambala

4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell, Dies After Gruelling 19-Hour Rescue in Haryana’s Ambala

A 4-year-old child who fell into a 220-foot-deep borewell in Haryana's Ambala died after a gruelling 19-hour rescue operation. Rising water, continuous rain and unstable soil repeatedly hampered efforts by the Army, NDRF and SDRF before the child was finally retrieved and declared brought dead at the hospital.

4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell, Dies After Gruelling 19-Hour Rescue in Haryana's Ambala. Photo: AI
4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell, Dies After Gruelling 19-Hour Rescue in Haryana's Ambala. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 10:29 IST

A gruelling 19-hour rescue operation of a four-year-old child who had fallen into an open borewell in Dhanaura village ended in heartbreak, where the toddler was declared “brought dead” shortly after being pulled out from the shaft.  The tragedy happened early Tuesday morning and it triggered a huge multi agency response, bringing together the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) , the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local district authorities in a frantic race against time. 

4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell in Ambala

From the start, the rescue mission had heavy environmental and technical obstacles. Water started seeping into the narrow shaft from around 60 feet down and it just kept going. The child was trapped in a part where the water was creeping upward while he meanwhile was slowly sinking.  

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Meanwhile there was constant rain and the loose soil kept making everything unstable so the rescue teams had to restart, relaunch and switch their extraction plan again and again, multiple times over. 

“The child was stuck in the borewell, which was filled with water. The child was slowly sinking and the water was gradually rising… There were numerous challenges due to which we had to relaunch the operation again and again, and it went on for 18-19 hours,” said NDRF Assistant Commandant Anil Kumar, adding that teams did not observe any signs of life during the final stretch of the extraction. 

4-Year-Old Dies After 19-Hour Rescue Operation, Borewell Sealed 

After nearly 19 hours of non-stop digging and probing, rescue personnel finally got the 4-year-old out of the shaft and pushed him in a waiting health department ambulance straight to City Hospital.  

Medical officials,  though, confirmed that the toddler had passed away before he even got to medical care. 

“We started the examination of the child as soon as he was rescued… When we conducted an ECG at the hospital here, he was declared brought dead,” stated Dr. Rishipal, Medical Officer at the City Hospital. “The body of the child has been sent to the mortuary. The exact cause of death can only be determined after the post-mortem.”

Following the extraction, the hazardous borewell in Dhanaura village was permanently sealed by authorities.

Also Read: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 7 Killed, 22 Injured After Bus Crashes Into Truck, Catches Fire in Rajasthan 

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4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell, Dies After Gruelling 19-Hour Rescue in Haryana’s Ambala
Tags: Ambala NewsBorewell Rescuebreaking-newsChild Rescueharyana newshome-hero-pos-9ndrf

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4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell, Dies After Gruelling 19-Hour Rescue in Haryana’s Ambala

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4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell, Dies After Gruelling 19-Hour Rescue in Haryana’s Ambala
4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell, Dies After Gruelling 19-Hour Rescue in Haryana’s Ambala
4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell, Dies After Gruelling 19-Hour Rescue in Haryana’s Ambala
4-Year-Old Falls Into 220-Ft Deep Borewell, Dies After Gruelling 19-Hour Rescue in Haryana’s Ambala

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