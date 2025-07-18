40 Bengaluru Schools Receives Bomb Threats Emails, Police Launch Massive Search

Bengaluru was panicked on Friday morning after at least 40 private schools in the city received threatening mails saying bombs had been placed on their campuses. The bomb threat mails, which were sent from the ID roadkill333@atomicmail.io, prompted a massive and instant security response.

The Bengaluru City Police immediately sent multiple teams to the impacted schools, including some in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kengeri, and other areas of prime importance. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) officials were sent to each school to conduct thorough searches of classrooms, playgrounds, and the general area. No explosives have been discovered as yet, and police authorities have stated that the threats are probably hoaxes.

Bengaluru schools bomb threat: “BOMBS INSIDE THE SCHOOL”

The threatening email was named as “BOMBS INSIDE THE SCHOOL” and has featured graphic. The sender said that several explosive devices made up of trinitrotoluene (TNT) are placed in black plastic bags on school grounds. The email also warned a threat about wanting to cause mass casualties. It also mentioned parents and children in graphic terms.

The letter also referred to the personal pain of the sender, stating, “I was never really helped, psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans.” The sender also requested that the message be passed to the media.

Bengaluru schools bomb threat: Cybercrime units are tracking

Top police officials have said that the cybercrime units are trying to track the origin of the emails. “We are taking every threat very seriously. Our concern is the safety of the students and school staff. All the schools that received the mail are being thoroughly scanned,” a Bengaluru police spokesperson explained.

Parents and guardians were observed flocking to schools following the news, but authorities have called upon people to stay calm. The schools are being methodically evacuated by BDDS teams, and normal activities should resume once every facility is certified safe.

This is not the first that Bengaluru schools have been threatened with mass bombs, but the magnitude of this incident with 40 schools receiving the same email has spurred increased security procedures throughout the city.

