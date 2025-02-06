’40 Hours Of Struggle, Legs Chained’: Deportees’ Ordeal Contradicts EAM S Jaishankar’s Statements In Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on February 6, 2025, regarding the deportation of 104 Indian illegal immigrants from the United States who arrived in Amritsar on February 5.

“People-to-people exchanges constitute the bedrock of our deepening ties with the United States. More than any other relationship, mobility and migration have played a key role in enhancing its quality,” Jaishankar remarked, emphasizing that legal migration is beneficial while illegal immigration carries significant risks.

Jaishankar further stated that illegal migration often has associated unlawful activities and can lead to inhumane working conditions. “Those of our citizens who have been engaged in illegal movement themselves become prey to other crimes. They are trapped into both moving and working under inhuman conditions,” he said. He acknowledged past instances of fatalities among illegal migrants and reiterated that returnees have spoken about their traumatic experiences.

Verification Process and International Norms

The minister asserted that deportation is a long-standing practice based on globally accepted international norms. “It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals who have migrated elsewhere illegally. This is naturally subject to an unambiguous verification of their nationality. This is not a policy applicable to any specific country, nor indeed one practiced only in India; it is a generally accepted principle in international relations,” Jaishankar explained.

Providing a historical perspective, he shared year-wise deportation figures from the U.S. dating back to 2009. According to Jaishankar, deportations ranged from 515 in 2013 to a peak of 2,042 in 2019. For 2025, as of February, 104 Indians had already been deported.

US Deportation Procedure and Allegations of Mistreatment

Jaishankar addressed the standard operating procedures of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which has been in place since 2012. He stated that restraints are typically used during deportation, but ICE informed the Indian government that women and children are exempted. He added that deportees’ basic needs, such as food and medical assistance, are provided, and that they are unrestrained during necessary toilet breaks.

However, the deportees’ accounts starkly contradicted this official stance. Harwinder Singh, a deportee from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, described the journey as “worse than hell.” “For 40 hours, we were handcuffed, our feet tied with chains, and were not allowed to move an inch from our seats. After repeated requests, we were allowed to drag ourselves to the washroom. The crew would open the door of the lavatory and shove us in,” Singh recounted.

He further described the physical and mental distress faced by the deportees, stating that they were forced to eat while in restraints. “Our requests to the security personnel to remove the cuffs for a few minutes fell on deaf ears. The journey was not only physically painful but also mentally exhausting…,” he said. Singh also noted that a crew member offered them fruits out of kindness.

Political Reactions and Questions Raised in Rajya Sabha

The opposition strongly criticized the government’s response, raising several questions regarding the treatment of deportees and the broader issue of illegal migration. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala demanded clarity on key concerns:

“Does the government know about the handcuffs put on Indians?”

“How many Indians have been placed in deportation centers?”

“Are illegal immigrants receiving consular access?”

“Are Indians migrating illegally due to job failures in India?”

The DMK also condemned the harsh deportation methods, labeling them as “inhuman.” Their representatives questioned whether the U.S. embassy had shared any prior information on the deportation process and criticized the government for not actively engaging with affected immigrants.

Future Course: Government Engagement and Crackdown on Illegal Migration

Jaishankar assured the House that the government is actively engaging with the U.S. authorities to ensure no mistreatment occurs in future deportations. “We are engaging with the U.S. government to ensure there is no mistreatment of the returning deportees in any manner during the flight,” he stated.

At the same time, he emphasized that India must focus on dismantling the illegal migration industry while easing visa processes for legitimate travelers. He confirmed that law enforcement agencies would take “preventive and exemplary action” based on intelligence provided by returning deportees regarding agents and traffickers involved in illegal migration.

The deportation of 104 Indians has reignited debates on illegal migration, the treatment of deportees, and India’s broader policies on labor mobility. While the government remains firm on its commitment to legal migration, opposition parties and deportees themselves continue to question the human rights implications of such processes.