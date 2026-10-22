LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > 4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery

4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Owaisi said the pilgrims, who travelled to Saudi Arabia on flights operated by IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India, were facing difficulties returning to India following flights cancellations after Houth rebels targeted airports including Riyadh's King Khaled International Airport.

India has strongly condemned the attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. (Representative AI image)
India has strongly condemned the attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. (Representative AI image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 16:35 IST

As the war between Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels rages, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that at least 4,000 Indian pilgrims have been stranded in Makkah, Madina, the two holiest sites of Islam, due to flight cancellations. Houthi rebels in Yemen have been badly pounding Saudi Arabia airports in Riyadh and Dammam and other places causing cancellations of flights as well as damage to airports. 
 
Meanehile, Asaduddin Owaisi has surged the Indian authorities to take immediate steps to bring back around the stranded Indian pilgrims in Makkah and Madina. 
 
Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Owaisi said the pilgrims, who travelled to Saudi Arabia on flights operated by IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India, were facing difficulties returning to India following flights cancellations after Houth rebels targeted airports including Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport.
 
The AIMIM chief also called upon the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene and grant the necessary permissions to the airlines to operate larger aircraft to facilitate the return of the pilgrims.
 
Owaisi also urged the authorities to arrange special flights to ensure that the affected Indian nationals could return home safely and without further delay.
 
The Hyderabad MP stressed that the immediate priority should be to address the difficulties faced by the stranded pilgrims and ensure their safe, timely and hassle-free return to India.
 
On Tuesday, one Indian national was killed and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport. While another Indian national was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field. 
 
India has strongly condemned the attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. 
 
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it is in contact with the Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance to affected Indians.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery
Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 23: Check Full List Of Areas Facing 5-Hour Electricity Shutdown

The Indian Pantry Gets a Berry Upgrade: 7 Everyday Foods That Pair Surprisingly Well with U.S. Cranberries

Response Fabrics Launches AI Fabric Visualizer for Smarter Material Selection

Genus Innovation unveils Hi Flo Hybrid 2.5 kVA Solar Inverter, spotlights Maxilion Lithium-Ion Inverter at The Battery Show India & REI Expo 2026

Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Daughter-in-Law Beats Father-in-Law In Busy Firozabad Market, Video Of Public Fight Goes Viral

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: India Pull Off Record Chase As Naman Dhir, Sanju Samson Power 4-Wicket Win Over New Zealand In 1st T20I

‘Why Should Men Abstain From Physical Relations?’ Mufti Tariq Masood’s Remarks Leave Pakistani Actresses Yashma Gill, Nadia Hussain Furious

Bride Flees On Wedding Night After Allegedly Drugging Groom’s Milk, Stealing Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery In UP Amroha

Watch Video: 2 Bulls Enter Government Hospital in UP’s Mahoba, One Reaches Emergency Ward While Other Turns Back, Patients Left Shocked

4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery

‘Who Are You Going To Bring In?’ Michael Hussey Questions Amid Australia’s Misfiring Batting Unit In South Africa | SA vs AUS 2nd Test

15-Hour Flight, No Food Served: Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation

2 Lions Cross Railway Tracks, One Hit by Train, Severed Tail And Fur Found in Amreli, Gujarat Forest Department Launches Search

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra User Reports Green Line Without Physical Damage, Slams Company Over Delayed Response

4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery
4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery
4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery
4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery
4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery

QUICK LINKS