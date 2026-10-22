4,000 Indian Pilgrims Stranded in Makkah, Madina Amid Flight Cancellations: Owaisi; 1 Indian Killed in Houthi Attack in Saudi Oil Refinery

As the war between Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels rages, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that at least 4,000 Indian pilgrims have been stranded in Makkah, Madina, the two holiest sites of Islam, due to flight cancellations. Houthi rebels in Yemen have been badly pounding Saudi Arabia airports in Riyadh and Dammam and other places causing cancellations of flights as well as damage to airports.

Meanehile, Asaduddin Owaisi has surged the Indian authorities to take immediate steps to bring back around the stranded Indian pilgrims in Makkah and Madina.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Owaisi said the pilgrims, who travelled to Saudi Arabia on flights operated by IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India, were facing difficulties returning to India following flights cancellations after Houth rebels targeted airports including Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport.

The AIMIM chief also called upon the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to intervene and grant the necessary permissions to the airlines to operate larger aircraft to facilitate the return of the pilgrims.

Owaisi also urged the authorities to arrange special flights to ensure that the affected Indian nationals could return home safely and without further delay.

The Hyderabad MP stressed that the immediate priority should be to address the difficulties faced by the stranded pilgrims and ensure their safe, timely and hassle-free return to India.

On Tuesday, one Indian national was killed and two others were injured in the attack on Dammam airport. While another Indian national was injured in the attack on the Shaybah oil field.

India has strongly condemned the attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21.