Thursday, February 27, 2025
$400,000 Hidden in Notebooks Seized at Pune Airport, Three Students Intercepted

The students, reportedly unaware of the smuggling attempt, had received the bags from a Pune-based travel agent named Khushbu Agarwal, who claimed they contained documents for her Dubai office.

$400,000 Hidden in Notebooks Seized at Pune Airport, Three Students Intercepted


Pune Customs officials seized over $400,000 (approximately ₹3.47 crore) hidden inside notebooks from three female students traveling to Dubai. Authorities suspect the case is linked to a hawala network operating between India and the UAE.

Smuggling Attempt Uncovered Through Intelligence Tip-Off

Customs officials were acting on a specific intelligence tip that a significant amount of foreign currency was being smuggled out of India. Investigations revealed that the money was meticulously concealed between the pages of multiple notebooks carried by the three students. The students, reportedly unaware of the smuggling attempt, had received the bags from a Pune-based travel agent named Khushbu Agarwal, who claimed they contained documents for her Dubai office.

Following a request from Indian authorities, Dubai officials intercepted the students upon arrival and sent them back to India. They were detained at Pune Airport on February 17, where a thorough search of their baggage by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) led to the recovery of USD 400,100 in $100 bills.

Links to a Mumbai Forex Trader and a Larger Hawala Network

Further investigations led to the detention of Khushbu Agarwal and a Mumbai-based forex trader, Mohd Aamir, who allegedly supplied the foreign currency. During a raid on the forex firm in Mumbai, officials discovered foreign currencies worth around ₹45 lakh stored at the premises.

Search operations were subsequently conducted across ten locations in Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad by Customs officers from Pune, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad. Both Agarwal and Aamir were arrested and produced in court, where they were placed under six days of Customs custody. On February 24, 2025, they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days and are currently lodged at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune.

Students Unaware, But Investigation Continues

Authorities have yet to confirm whether the three students were deliberately involved in the smuggling attempt or were used as unwitting carriers. All three are postgraduate students who had booked their trip through Agarwal’s travel agency. Officials are now investigating whether more individuals or organizations are connected to this suspected hawala operation.

