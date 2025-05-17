42 IAS, 26 IPS Officers Transferred In Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram And Union Territories Cadre

In a significant administrative shake-up, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the transfer of 68 officers from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, including 42 IAS and 26 IPS officers.

In a significant administrative shake-up, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the transfer of 68 officers from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, including 42 IAS and 26 IPS officers. The move affects several key positions in the Delhi administration, with senior officials being posted out to other Union Territories and states under the AGMUT framework.

Top Delhi Officers Among Those Shifted

Among the prominent names, Devesh Kumar Mahla, a 2012-batch IPS officer who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in New Delhi, has been posted to Arunachal Pradesh. Mahla came into public focus after a fire broke out at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma in March, which led to the discovery of large sums of cash and triggered public scrutiny.

On the IAS front, senior Delhi officials have been shifted to Jammu & Kashmir. These include Ashish Chandra Verma (1994 batch), who held the post of Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), and Anil Kumar Singh (1995 batch), Principal Secretary (Environment). Their transfer marks the first large-scale reshuffle of Delhi IAS officers since the BJP took power in February.

Further changes include the transfer of Chanchal Yadav (2008 batch), Secretary of Women and Child Development, and Sachin Shinde (2008 batch), Special Commissioner of Transport, to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to officials, the reshuffle is part of a routine administrative rotation that ensures optimal deployment of officers across the diverse regions governed by the AGMUT cadre.

At the same time, 11 officers have been posted to Delhi from various territories including Goa, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. Notable among them are Arun Kumar Mishra (2012 batch) and Dilraj Kaur (2000 batch), who will now assume responsibilities in the capital.

Must Read: 10 Killed In Odisha In Rain And Lightning