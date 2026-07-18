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Home > India News > 44-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies After SUV Allegedly Runs Him Over Multiple Times in Rohini. What Has Police Found?

44-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies After SUV Allegedly Runs Him Over Multiple Times in Rohini. What Has Police Found?

The accused driver has been arrested after allegedly running over the 44-year-old scooter rider multiple times in Delhi's Rohini. Police are probing the motive and investigating whether the killing was part of a larger conspiracy.

A routine scooter ride ended in a brutal killing after an SUV allegedly struck the victim from behind and ran him over repeatedly.(Image: representative)
A routine scooter ride ended in a brutal killing after an SUV allegedly struck the victim from behind and ran him over repeatedly.(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 14:25 IST

The 44-year-old man was allegedly killed in Delhi’s Rohini after an SUV ran over him several times intentionally. With the initial investigation, Delhi Police have ruled out the possibility of a road accident. The severe incident took place on July 16 in the Kanjhawala area, where the victim, who is identified as Deepak, passed away on the spot due to fatal injuries.

When the accident took place, Deepak, a resident of Majra Dabas, was riding his scooter for personal work when an SUV allegedly hit his scooter from behind, investigators said. As per reports, the driver is accused of repeatedly driving over the victim after the impact sent him flying off the scooter, giving him no chance of survival.

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Accused Arrested, SUV Seized

Police arrested the accused, Sagar, soon after the incident and seized the SUV for forensic examination. Investigators tracked the vehicle based on CCTV footage from the area showing it moving around the time of the crime.

Sagar, who has allegedly confessed during interrogation to killing Deepak. But officials say he has given conflicting accounts about the motive, leaving investigators to try to piece together the chain of events.

Murder Probe Intensifies

The Delhi Police have registered a case of murder in view of the nature of the attack and are investigating if it was part of a larger conspiracy. Officials said the repeated act of running over the victim shows clear intent, differentiating the incident from a traffic accident.

The investigation team is reviewing closely all the CCTV footage, forensic evidence, and witnesses who were present at the moment in an effort to understand the sequence of the event which led to the killing. The further steps of Delhi Police will depend on the results of the ongoing investigation, police reported. The efforts are focused on determining the exact motive behind the alleged murder. 

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44-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies After SUV Allegedly Runs Him Over Multiple Times in Rohini. What Has Police Found?
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44-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies After SUV Allegedly Runs Him Over Multiple Times in Rohini. What Has Police Found?

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44-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies After SUV Allegedly Runs Him Over Multiple Times in Rohini. What Has Police Found?

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44-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies After SUV Allegedly Runs Him Over Multiple Times in Rohini. What Has Police Found?
44-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies After SUV Allegedly Runs Him Over Multiple Times in Rohini. What Has Police Found?
44-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies After SUV Allegedly Runs Him Over Multiple Times in Rohini. What Has Police Found?
44-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies After SUV Allegedly Runs Him Over Multiple Times in Rohini. What Has Police Found?

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