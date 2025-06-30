Live Tv
Home > India > 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman Sea, Hours After Nepal Witnesses 3.9 Quake

4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Andaman Sea, Hours After Nepal Witnesses 3.9 Quake

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck the Andaman Sea on Monday morning, the second tremor in the region within a week, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The quake occurred at 10:09 am at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre at 9.43°N latitude and 94.17°E longitude. This follows a 4.2 magnitude quake recorded on June 25 in the same region, which lies in India's highest seismic risk zone.

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman Sea on Monday, hours after Nepal experienced a 3.9 magnitude quake.
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman Sea on Monday, hours after Nepal experienced a 3.9 magnitude quake. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 11:52:03 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the Andaman Sea on Monday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 10.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. 

In a social media post on X, the NCS wrote, “EQ of M: 4.7, On: 30/06/2025 10:09:03 IST, Lat: 9.43 N, Long: 94.17 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea.”

Eartquake Hits Andaman Sea For Second Time in a Week

Earlier on June 25, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the quake occurred at 01.43 am at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.

“EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/06/2025 01:43:50 IST, Lat: 9.46 N, Long: 94.07 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Andaman Sea,” National Centre for Seismology wrote on X.

Andaman Sea Falls In Seismic Zone V

The Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands fall within Seismic Zone V, the highest risk zone in India. The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt extending up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region is known to be one of the seismically active belts of the world, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. 

In other news, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was reported at 8:24 a.m. IST with a depth of 14 kilometres. The epicentre of quake was located at latitude 29.24 degrees North and longitude 81.77 degrees East. Nepal witnesses a 4.2 magnitude earthquake a day earlier on Sunday. 

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Earthquake Alert! Afghanistan Shakes At 4.9 Magnitude

