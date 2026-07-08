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Home > India News > 48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home

48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home

UP Vigilance raid news: Former ARTO Lalit Kumar faces legal action after officials seize Rs 1.62 Cr cash, 13 kg gold and property documents worth Rs 35 Cr from his Aliganj residence.

48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 19:44 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment has recovered Rs 1.62 crore in cash, 13 kg of gold, 9 kg of silver, and various diamond ornaments during a raid at the Lucknow residence of Lalit Kumar, a retired Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO). According to officials, the total value of Kumar’s movable and immovable assets is estimated at around Rs 35 crore. In an official statement, the UP Vigilance Establishment confirmed that a case has been registered against Kumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act for amassing disproportionate assets.

Who Is Lalit Kumar?

Lalit Kumar, the son of Raja Ram, is a retired ARTO from the state transport department. Originally from ‘Raja Ram Kothi’, Kumar currently resides at C-143, Sector-E, Chandralok Colony, Aliganj, Lucknow. Following extensive raids at his residence and the seizure of documents linked to multiple properties and agricultural land across Lucknow, Noida, Barabanki, and Raebareli, the State Vigilance Department registered a case (Crime No. 10/2024) against him. The FIR was lodged under Sections 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), at the Anti-Corruption Police Station, Kanpur Range.

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What Was Recovered from Lalit Kumar’s Residence?

Vigilance officials conducted meticulous searches at the accused’s residence on July 7 and 8. Reports indicate that the operation led to the recovery of approximately Rs 1.62 crore in cash, which had been packed into bundles and concealed in various locations throughout the house. According to officials, the seized valuables include gold biscuits, bars, and jewelry weighing around 13 kg, alongside 9 kg of silver bars, biscuits, and jewelry. Beyond the cash and precious metals, investigators recovered documents tying Kumar to a vast real estate portfolio, including two residential buildings in Aliganj; residential plots in Bharawan Kala, Ismailganj, and Vrindavan Yojana; a residential house in Banarasi Tola (Aliganj); and agricultural land in Mohanlalganj and Begaria and agricultural land in Barabanki and Rae Bareli, as well as multiple flat bookings in real estate projects across Lucknow and Noida.

Rs 1 Lakh Reward Announced for Lucknow Vigilance Team

Following the successful high-stakes operation, the Lucknow sector team of the Vigilance Establishment has been awarded a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh. The Director General of Police (DGP) and the Director of the Vigilance Establishment will jointly present the reward money to the team members to commend their successful enforcement actions.

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48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home
Tags: cash and gold seized LucknowLalit Kumar ARTO raidPrevention of Corruption Act UPUP Vigilance raid Lucknow

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48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home

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48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home
48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home
48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home
48 Hours, Rs 35 Crore: How UP Vigilance Recovers 13 Kg Gold, Rs 1.62 Crore Cash From Retired ARTO Lalit Kumar’s Home

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