Tuesday, April 29, 2025
48 Tourist Destinations Out Of 87 Closed Across Kashmir Valley After Pahalgam Attack- Check The List Here!

All recreational and high-risk activities have been suspended. This includes paragliding at Astanmarg View Point and tours beyond the Trout Farm at Dachigam.

48 Tourist Destinations Out Of 87 Closed Across Kashmir Valley After Pahalgam Attack- Check The List Here!

Security agencies remain on high alert, with a focus on ensuring that tourist zones do not become easy targets in the wake of the recent escalations.


In the wake of escalating terror threats after the deadly attack in Pahalgam, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have announced the temporary closure of 48 out of 87 tourist destinations across the Kashmir Valley.

Intelligence Inputs Warn of More Terror Plots

According to intelligence sources, intercepted communications suggest that sleeper cells have been activated in the region.

These groups have allegedly received orders to carry out more attacks targeting civilians and tourists, raising fears of another large-scale assault similar to the April 22 Pahalgam incident, where 26 people, mostly tourists, lost their lives.

Security forces have swiftly responded by tightening surveillance and increasing deployment at vulnerable sites. Anti-fidayeen units from the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group have been stationed in high-traffic areas like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Dal Lake, with round-the-clock monitoring underway.

Major Tourist Locations and Resorts Temporarily Shut

A large number of well-known tourist spots have been closed to visitors. These include:

Yousmarg

Doodpathri

Aharbal

Kousarnag

Bangus Valley

Wular/Watlab

Rampora and Rajpora

Sinthan Top

Margantop

Verinag Garden

Habba Khatoon Point

Babareshi

Akad Park

In addition, several popular hotels and resorts such as Padshapal Resorts, Cherry Tree Resort, Eco Village Resort, and Forest Hill Cottage have been ordered to cease operations for now.

Adventure Activities and Monastery Visits Suspended

All recreational and high-risk activities have been suspended. This includes paragliding at Astanmarg View Point and tours beyond the Trout Farm at Dachigam. Visits to the Buddhist Monastery have also been halted to prevent soft-target attacks.

Sources say that the renewed threat may be a retaliatory move following recent demolition drives against the homes of active terrorists in the region. There are specific warnings about targeted killings and coordinated terror plots aimed at disrupting peace and tourism.

Law enforcement and intelligence units remain on high alert as a preventive strategy. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is working to ensure that no tourist zone becomes a target amid the ongoing threats, while also reassuring the public and businesses that their safety is a top priority.

