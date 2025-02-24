4th Batch Of Indian Illegal Immigrants Deported In Delhi

The deportation of Indian migrants from the US has been ongoing, with the first major repatriation occurring on February 5, when a US military aircraft transported 104 individuals to Amritsar.

In the latest development, a fourth group of illegal immigrants were deported from the United States landed in Delhi on 23rd February. The 12 deportees traveled back to India via Panama, with four of them returning to their hometown in Amritsar, Punjab.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The deportation of Indian migrants from the US has been ongoing, with the first major repatriation occurring on February 5, when a US military aircraft transported 104 individuals to Amritsar.

In response to growing concerns over the treatment of deportees, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reassured that the Indian government has been in discussions with US authorities to ensure humane treatment. He noted that such deportations have been a longstanding practice and are not a new policy initiative.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, nearly 300 deportees, sent back under US immigration policies, are currently housed in a hotel in Panama as authorities coordinate their return to their respective countries. Reports indicate that around 40 percent of these individuals are refusing voluntary repatriation, prompting UN agencies to explore alternative solutions. The prolonged stay of these individuals in Panama has raised concerns about their living conditions, as the country serves as a transit hub with the US financing their stay.

Former US President Donald Trump has defended the large-scale deportation of undocumented migrants, stating that his administration is committed to “removing fraudsters and illegal entrants.” He has consistently emphasized mass deportation as a key aspect of his immigration policies.

According to a report by the Pew Research Center, unauthorized immigrants accounted for approximately 3.3 percent of the total US population in 2022 and represented 23 percent of the foreign-born population.

The first batch of Indian deportees had been temporarily housed in Panama after President Jose Raul Mulino agreed to facilitate the process by allowing his country to serve as a transit point for returning migrants.

Additionally, the US government has reportedly ramped up efforts to track down unaccompanied migrant children who entered the country illegally. According to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has outlined a multi-phase plan to locate these minors. The initiative began with a planning phase on January 27, but the timeline for active enforcement remains undisclosed.

Government data indicates that since 2019, over 600,000 migrant children have crossed the US-Mexico border without a parent or legal guardian, contributing to record-high levels of undocumented migration. The ongoing deportation efforts highlight the complexities of immigration enforcement and international repatriation policies.

Also Read: Germany’s Next Chancellor, Friedrich Merz Wants ‘Independence’ From US, Calls For Replacement For NATO