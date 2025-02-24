Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • 4th Batch Of Indian Illegal Immigrants Deported In Delhi

4th Batch Of Indian Illegal Immigrants Deported In Delhi

The deportation of Indian migrants from the US has been ongoing, with the first major repatriation occurring on February 5, when a US military aircraft transported 104 individuals to Amritsar.

4th Batch Of Indian Illegal Immigrants Deported In Delhi


In the latest development, a fourth group of illegal immigrants were deported from the United States landed in Delhi on 23rd February. The 12 deportees traveled back to India via Panama, with four of them returning to their hometown in Amritsar, Punjab.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The deportation of Indian migrants from the US has been ongoing, with the first major repatriation occurring on February 5, when a US military aircraft transported 104 individuals to Amritsar.

In response to growing concerns over the treatment of deportees, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reassured that the Indian government has been in discussions with US authorities to ensure humane treatment. He noted that such deportations have been a longstanding practice and are not a new policy initiative.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, nearly 300 deportees, sent back under US immigration policies, are currently housed in a hotel in Panama as authorities coordinate their return to their respective countries. Reports indicate that around 40 percent of these individuals are refusing voluntary repatriation, prompting UN agencies to explore alternative solutions. The prolonged stay of these individuals in Panama has raised concerns about their living conditions, as the country serves as a transit hub with the US financing their stay.

Former US President Donald Trump has defended the large-scale deportation of undocumented migrants, stating that his administration is committed to “removing fraudsters and illegal entrants.” He has consistently emphasized mass deportation as a key aspect of his immigration policies.

According to a report by the Pew Research Center, unauthorized immigrants accounted for approximately 3.3 percent of the total US population in 2022 and represented 23 percent of the foreign-born population.

The first batch of Indian deportees had been temporarily housed in Panama after President Jose Raul Mulino agreed to facilitate the process by allowing his country to serve as a transit point for returning migrants.

Additionally, the US government has reportedly ramped up efforts to track down unaccompanied migrant children who entered the country illegally. According to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has outlined a multi-phase plan to locate these minors. The initiative began with a planning phase on January 27, but the timeline for active enforcement remains undisclosed.

Government data indicates that since 2019, over 600,000 migrant children have crossed the US-Mexico border without a parent or legal guardian, contributing to record-high levels of undocumented migration. The ongoing deportation efforts highlight the complexities of immigration enforcement and international repatriation policies.

Also Read: Germany’s Next Chancellor, Friedrich Merz Wants ‘Independence’ From US, Calls For Replacement For NATO

Filed under

4th Batch Of Indian Illegal Immigrants

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam 2.0

Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani Pledge ₹50,000 Crore Each For Assam’s Growth At Advantage Assam...

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three To Six Lakh Crores

PM Modi At Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Assam’s Economy Doubled In Six Years From Three...

Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List

Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List

Watch | Shocking Footage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse In South Korea: 2 Killed, 5 Injured, Rescue Underway

Watch | Shocking Footage Of Deadly Bridge Collapse In South Korea: 2 Killed, 5 Injured,...

Supreme Court Sets Aside RJD Leader Sunil Kumar Singh’s Expulsion From Bihar Legislative Council

Supreme Court Sets Aside RJD Leader Sunil Kumar Singh’s Expulsion From Bihar Legislative Council

Entertainment

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media: ‘Shame On You’

Preity Zinta Calls Out Congress For Spreading ‘Fake News’ That BJP Manages Her Social Media:

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

Watch: Hania Aamir Recreates Iconic ‘Shanti Priya’ Red Carpet Moment’ From Om Shanti Om

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

How Did Grammy-Winning Singer Roberta Flack Die? R&B Singer Passes Away At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

Who Was Roberta Flack’s Husband? Soul And R&B Icon Dies At 88

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

‘I let you live’: What Is The Feud Between Rappers Asian Doll And Kash Doll?

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine