5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Nepal, Tremors Felt Across India And China

Late Thursday night, residents in India, China, and Nepal reported feeling strong earthquake tremors following a 5.5 magnitude quake that struck near Kodārī, Nepal. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located 14 km south of Kodari, Nepal, at around 2:36 am. The tremors were felt across various regions, including Siliguri in West Bengal, Darbhanga in Bihar, Sikkim, and other cities in India.

Tremors Felt Across Multiple Indian Cities

In India, social media reactions confirmed that the earthquake’s tremors were widespread. A user on X reported, “Felt a strong earthquake in Patna, Bihar. Everything was shaking, but no visible damage so far. Stay safe, stay alert, and be prepared for aftershocks.”

The National Centre for Seismology noted that the earthquake occurred approximately 189 kilometers north of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, which is in close proximity to the epicenter.

Aftershocks Likely as Authorities Monitor Situation

As of now, the full extent of Friday’s seismic activity remains unclear. There have been no official reports of casualties or significant damage. However, experts warn that aftershocks may follow, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.