An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 on Richter scale struck the Kamjong region of Manipur at around 11:06 am today, according to US Geological Survey.

The quake hit some 29 kilometers from Chongdan at a depth of 110 km, the USGS said, adding that tremors were felt in several states across India and in Myanmar.

While the quake caused panic among residents, there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

