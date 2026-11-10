5-Hour Delay, No Life-Support Ambulance For Stroke Patient: Delhi Consumer Court Orders Hospital To Pay Rs 15 Lakh

The Delhi Consumer Court has directed Metro Hospital & Heart Institute in Lajpat Nagar to pay Rs 15 lakh compensation for failing to arrange a life-support ambulance and a doctor to shift a critically ill stroke patient to another hospital. The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the hospital guilty of deficiency in service, observing that it had failed to meet even the basic standards of patient care and medical responsibility. It also ordered the hospital to pay Rs 50,000 in litigation costs after a legal battle lasting more than 10 years. However, the commission rejected the allegation of medical negligence against the treating cardiologist.

Delhi Consumer Court examines 2013 hospital treatment and stroke case

In its judgment dated November 6, a bench comprising Commission President Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and Judicial Member Pinki allowed a complaint filed in 2015 by Suresh Kumar through his wife against Metro Hospital. Kumar had undergone dual valve replacement surgery at AIIMS in 2008. On November 13, 2013, he was rushed to Metro Hospital with acute breathing difficulty. An echocardiography test revealed a clot obstructing his artificial valve.

According to the complaint, the family was told that an injection would be administered, but the risks were not explained. The doctor allegedly assured them that everything would be alright within a few days. However, on November 15, Kumar’s right side became paralysed, and he lost his ability to speak after a clot travelled to his brain.

Delhi Consumer Court flags five-hour delay in shifting patient

The family alleged that the hospital wasted around five hours and failed to arrange an ambulance or a doctor to shift Kumar to another hospital. They eventually arranged an ambulance from another hospital themselves.

The complaint stated that Kumar never recovered and remains fully dependent on his family. Metro Hospital denied the allegations.

The commission examined medical opinions from boards at GB Pant Hospital, the Delhi Medical Council and the Medical Council of India. It said, “A perusal of the aforesaid medical opinions leaves no room for doubt that the patient was managed successfully using streptokinase as per the standard medical protocol.” It added that “prima facie, no medical negligence can be carved out” against the treating doctor.

Delhi Consumer Court holds hospital responsible for deficient service

While clearing the cardiologist of medical negligence, the commission found serious shortcomings in the hospital’s arrangements for transferring the patient.

It said the hospital “miserably failed” to discharge its elementary responsibility of arranging transportation. “In the present case, the record unequivocally reflects that the hospital failed to make adequate arrangements for the transportation of the patient, thereby resulting in the wastage of precious and critical time at a juncture when the patient was in an extremely vulnerable condition and required immediate medical intervention,” the commission observed.

It also expressed concern that the hospital remained silent on this issue and failed to provide any convincing explanation.

Delhi Consumer Court says hospital cannot escape duty of care

The commission said a hospital that presents itself as a premier medical institution and charges substantial amounts cannot escape its basic responsibilities towards patients.

It observed that a hospital’s duty does not end with providing consultation or treatment within its premises. The bench further said, “We further observe that the failure to arrange for an ambulance and appropriate medical supervision during the transportation of a critical patient is not a mere procedural lapse or an inconsequential administrative omission. It represents a failure to adhere to the elementary standards of reasonable care and medical responsibility expected of a hospital.”

It added that losing precious time while arranging emergency medical facilities could have consequences that cannot later be undone or compensated for. The commission termed the hospital’s conduct “a serious dereliction of the duty of care” and held it constituted deficiency in service.

The Delhi Consumer Court directed Metro Hospital to pay Rs 15 lakh for the mental agony and distress caused to Kumar and his attendants by the failure to provide a life-support ambulance, along with Rs 50,000 in litigation costs.

Also Read: Madrasa In Ghaziabad Sealed For 5 Months Over Beef Dumping Allegations; Here’s What Allahabad High Court Said