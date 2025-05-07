5 Indian Fighter Jets Downed By Pakistan? PIB Refutes Pakistani Claims; Calls It ‘Disinformation’

Hours after India launched targeted airstrikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a flurry of false claims and doctored media started flooding social platforms—mostly pushed by pro-Pakistan sources

Hours after India launched targeted airstrikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a flurry of false claims and doctored media started flooding social platforms—mostly pushed by pro-Pakistan sources. One such claim was immediately shut down by the Indian Embassy in China, which called out a post by China’s state-run Global Times as “disinformation.”

From false images to misleading videos, the situation turned into a full-blown propaganda battle. Indian authorities, including the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit, stepped in to separate fact from fiction.

Pakistani accounts sharing video of a crash, claiming #Pakistan has shot down another Indian fighter plane.#PIBFactCheck ✔️The video being shared is from February 2025 and depicts the crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mirage 2000 aircraft near Shivpuri, Gwalior, which… pic.twitter.com/IJEcJqlFKg Advertisement · Scroll to continue — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 7, 2025

Indian Embassy in China Responds to Global Times’ Post

On Wednesday, the Global Times—a Chinese state media outlet—shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that the Pakistan Air Force had shot down Indian fighter jets in retaliation for Indian strikes. The Indian Embassy in Beijing didn’t mince words in its response.

The embassy firmly stated the post was nothing more than “disinformation,” essentially dismissing the claim as fabricated and misleading.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Precision Response to Terror

The fake news spree came right after India carried out what it described as “focused, measured and non-escalatory” strikes under Operation Sindoor. According to official sources, the Indian Air Force targeted nine terror hubs—four located inside Pakistan and five in PoK.

These targets were linked to well-known terror outfits including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Importantly, Indian authorities clarified that the operation was designed to avoid direct military confrontation. “The operation deliberately steered clear of Pakistani military installations,” the Centre confirmed.

Flood of Fake News After the Strikes

Soon after the operation, several social media accounts—many affiliated with Pakistan’s military media wing, ISPR—started claiming retaliatory action. Among the claims: 15 Indian sites had been attacked, the Srinagar Airbase was bombed, and Indian fighter jets had been shot down.

But there was a glaring issue—none of these claims came with verified proof.

There were no satellite images. No credible videos. Just old images and out-of-context footage being recycled as new.

PIB Debunks Rafale Jet Claim: “Beware of Old Images”

One viral claim doing the rounds was that a Rafale fighter jet belonging to India had been downed by Pakistan. A grainy photo of a crashed jet was being widely shared.

PIB’s fact-check team quickly put the rumor to rest. “Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context!” they warned.

They clarified, “An old image showing a crashed aircraft is being circulated with the claim that Pakistan recently shot down an Indian Rafale jet near Bahawalpur during the ongoing Operation Sindoor.”

Viral Video of Srinagar Airbase Bombing Is Fake

Another piece of viral content was a video allegedly showing a strike on the Srinagar Airbase. The footage was being circulated across social media by several pro-Pakistan accounts.

But again, the story didn’t hold up. The Press Information Bureau fact-check team dug into it and explained the truth:

“In a video shared by several pro-Pakistan handles, it is being falsely claimed that the Pakistan Airforce has targeted Srinagar airbase. The video shared is old and NOT from India. The video is from sectarian clashes that took place in the year 2024, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Rely only on official Government of India sources for authentic Information,” the PIB team clarified.

A Familiar Tactic: Misinformation During Conflict

It’s not the first time misinformation has been used as a weapon. Sharing old images or unrelated footage has long been a tactic used during or after military escalations to sway public opinion or mislead international observers.

But India has ramped up its fact-checking efforts in recent years, especially during high-risk periods like this one. The PIB’s active counter-disinformation efforts were vital in reassuring the public and media that the circulating claims were baseless.

Why Accuracy Matters in Times Like These

The Indian government’s quick and assertive responses highlight how important it is to rely on verified sources during tense situations. With Operation Sindoor targeting real terrorist infrastructure and potentially heightening cross-border tensions, spreading false claims could have dangerous consequences.

Both the Indian Embassy and PIB’s efforts were focused on making sure citizens and the international community didn’t fall for “digitally manipulated content” or outdated media being passed off as new evidence.

As the PIB reminds: “Rely only on official Government of India sources for authentic Information.”