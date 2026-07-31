LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > 5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder

5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder

Delhi Police built a strong evidence chain against Tahir Hussain in the Ankit Sharma murder case using digital records, forensic reports, witness statements, and recovered materials.

5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 20:36 IST

Delhi Police had managed to create a convincing chain of evidence to establish the involvement of the erstwhile AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain, in the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma in the northeast Delhi riots of 2020.

After a long six-year trial, a Delhi court sentenced Hussain and four other individuals to life in prison. Though the prosecution wanted the death penalty for Hussain, the court considered life imprisonment to be an appropriate sentence.

You Might Be Interested In

Evidence from various sources formed the basis of the conviction, including eyewitness testimonies, digital evidence, forensic evidence, and evidence from the investigation process.

1. Mobile Video Helped Reveal Body Disposal Sequence

Ankit Sharma, a 26-year-old IB staffer, went missing on February 25, 2020, during the northeast Delhi riots. His body was recovered the next day from a drain near Chand Bagh Pulia.

A key breakthrough in the investigation came from a mobile phone video recorded by a witness. The footage showed three people dumping Sharma’s body into the drain. The court said the video helped establish the sequence of events after the murder and supported the statements of witnesses.

2. Digital Records Tracked Accused Movements

Evidence from mobile phones, call detail records, location of cell towers, and other forms of digital evidence was used by the Delhi Police to trace the movements and presence of the accused at the time of the incident.

According to the court, such evidence was gathered in accordance with the rules and laws, which assisted in proving the movements and whereabouts of the accused. This digital evidence played an important role in building up the case for the prosecution.

3. Medical and Forensic Evidence Confirmed Brutal Attack

According to the post-mortem report, Ankit Sharma was found to have sustained 51 different injuries from sharp weapons and heavy objects. The blood stains, soil, and other physical evidence collected from the crime scene by investigators were sent to forensics for analysis. The FSL reports proved the case of the prosecution.

4. Weapons and Riot Materials Recovered During Probe

Police recovered weapons during the investigation and sent them for forensic testing. Experts said the injuries found on Sharma’s body could have been caused by those weapons. The court clarified that the conviction was not based only on weapon recovery but on the complete chain of evidence.

Police also searched Tahir Hussain’s house and claimed to have recovered stones, bricks, petrol-filled bottles, catapults, and other riot-related materials.

5. Witnesses Established Tahir Hussain’s Role

The prosecution presented 91 witnesses, including residents, police officials, doctors, forensic experts, and technical specialists. Several witnesses told the court that Tahir Hussain was present near Chand Bagh Pulia during the violence and played an active role in the mob.

The court also relied on in-court identification of the accused. It said the case did not depend on a single witness but on multiple independent sources of evidence.

Court’s Final Finding in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

The court concluded that the accused were part of a violent mob with a common objective. It held that Sharma was killed during this coordinated violence. The Delhi Police investigation combined eyewitness accounts, electronic evidence, forensic reports, and recovered materials to build the case against Tahir Hussain and other accused persons.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder
Tags: delhihome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Rishika Chaudhary Crowned as Beauty Quest Bharat Season 2 Grand Finale Lights Up Jaipur

Who Is Tahir Hussain? Ex-AAP Councillor Sentenced to Life in IB Officer Murder Case During Delhi Riots

Who Is Payal Nath? Omar Abdullah’s Former Wife, Career, Family Background And Business

Omar Abdullah Divorce Case: Supreme Court Ends Marriage by Mutual Consent

Supreme Court Stays FIR Against DMK Leader Senthil Balaji in TASMAC Scam Case

LATEST NEWS

Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026

5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder

WWE SmackDown July 31 Match Card: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes Face Off on Final Show Before SummerSlam 2026

Chelsea Fined £10 Million For 74 FA Rule Breaches, Avoid Six-Point Deduction Ahead of Premier League 2026-27 Season

Shillong Lajong Begin Durand Cup 2026 Campaign With 2-0 Win Over Nongkseh

West Indies vs Pakistan: Alzarri Joseph Breaks Silence on Test Snub After Daren Sammy’s Selection Claim

Commonwealth Games 2026 Judo Updates: Yamini Mourya, Harsh Singh And Asmita Dey Reach Finals, Assure India Three Medals

FIFA World Cup Sale Controversy: Gianni Infantino’s Senior Advisor Carlos Cordeiro Quits Over Contentious Proposal

Ben Stokes For England’s Ashes 2027 Campaign? Robert Key Says ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’

Juventus vs Nice Prediction: Live Streaming, Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Match Time And More

5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder
5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder
5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder
5 Key Highlights: How Delhi Police Built the Case and Proved Tahir Hussain’s Role in IB Officer Ankit Sharma’s Murder

QUICK LINKS