5 Killed After A Double Decker Moving Bus Caught Fire In Lucknow

A devastating fire broke out in a double-decker bus traveling from Bihar to Delhi, claiming the lives of five passengers, including two children. The incident took place on Kisaan Path in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

According to local officials, the fire engulfed the bus swiftly, leaving little time for evacuation. Emergency teams rushed to the spot, but despite prompt response, five lives were lost in the blaze. Several others sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the fire is yet to be officially confirmed, though preliminary reports suggest a technical fault may have triggered the incident. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine accountability.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting once again the urgent need for stringent safety checks in passenger transport vehicles.

