5 Times When Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Unapologetic’ Remarks Left Congress Red-Faced

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor is known for his eloquence and global outlook. However, these very traits have often placed him at odds with his own party. From praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy to lauding Kerala’s rival LDF government, Tharoor has sparked unease within Congress on multiple occasions. His remarks have frequently deviated from the party line, triggering criticism and internal rifts.

Here are the key instances when Tharoor’s words raised eyebrows within the Congress party.

Operation Sindoor delegation

One of the earliest flashpoints was his commentary surrounding Operation Sindoor and its aftermath. Tharoor was accused of echoing the Narendra Modi government’s position during TV interviews and public statements, drawing flak from within the Congress for allegedly breaking party discipline. His language and tone, seen by many as too aligned with the ruling BJP’s narrative, led to murmurs about his loyalty to the party’s ideological line.

The tension increased further when the Modi government cherry-picked Tharoor to lead an all-party delegation to the United States and other countries to advocate India’s case on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This move embarrassed the Congress, as Tharoor was not among the four names the party had submitted. Instead, three of Congress’ suggested nominees were replaced by government choices, including Tharoor, sparking quiet fury among senior leaders who saw it as an imposition.

More recently, Tharoor’s comments on India’s neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict made headlines. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, he admitted he had been mistaken in opposing the government’s approach, praising India’s ability to maintain diplomatic ties with both countries. He stated, “Clearly, the policy has meant that India has actually a prime minister who can hug both the president of Ukraine and the president in Moscow two weeks apart.” The BJP was quick to pounce on the remarks, using them to taunt the Congress and suggesting Rahul Gandhi had been publicly contradicted.

If the PM of India can hug both the President of Russia & of Ukraine 2 weeks apart and is welcomed at both places it means India’s position was right & I had egg on my face 👏👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/TIvoCgLFBa — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) March 19, 2025

Tharoor has also openly praised Prime Minister Modi’s foreign engagements, particularly during his visits to the United States. He has acknowledged Modi’s ability to project India as a global power and address pressing international concerns. While Tharoor has defended his approach as giving “credit where due,” many in Congress have viewed his statements as political missteps that undermine the party’s oppositional stance. The Kerala unit of the party has been especially vocal in its disapproval.

Support to Communist Govt

In an even more surprising turn, Tharoor lauded the efforts of Kerala’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) government Congress’ primary rival in the state for fostering the state’s startup ecosystem. His positive remarks were seen as an affront to Congress’ criticism of the LDF’s governance. This prompted discontent within the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), with reports of internal complaints being raised to the All India Congress Committee (AICC). Leaders like VD Satheesan questioned both Tharoor’s data and motives.

Suspicion within Congress

The friction didn’t stop there. In a blog for the Huffington Post, Tharoor described how Modi may have evolved into a more inclusive leader referring to this change as “Modi 2.0.” Although he later clarified that his analysis was not an endorsement, the article was met with suspicion within Congress. It forced him to explain himself to the party’s communication team, yet the perception remained that he had once again offered undue praise to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Tharoor’s ambitions in state politics have also caused unease. A four-time MP from Kerala, he is widely believed to be eyeing the Chief Minister’s post in the 2026 state elections. His rising stature and independent campaigning style have unsettled party colleagues who fear it could fracture Congress unity ahead of a crucial electoral battle in Kerala.

Internal frictions?

Signs of internal dissatisfaction became even more evident when Tharoor was left out of the Congress’ list of 40 star campaigners a significant omission for someone of his profile. Reports suggested he had voiced his frustration to Rahul Gandhi, seeking clarity about his future in the party and whether he should focus on Kerala or national politics. This only added to speculation that he was being sidelined by the party leadership.

Congress presidential elections and clashes

Perhaps the most open display of intra-party resistance came during the 2022 Congress presidential elections. Tharoor, who positioned himself as a reformist voice advocating for change, faced stiff opposition from within Kerala. Senior leaders like K Sudhakaran and K Muraleedharan publicly supported Mallikarjun Kharge, sidelining their state’s own senior MP. Tharoor later expressed disappointment at the lack of backing from the Kerala leadership, suggesting that his independent voice had made him a target.

These incidents paint a clear picture of the uneasy relationship between Shashi Tharoor and the Congress party. While his intellectual honesty and global perspective have made him a standout figure, they have also frequently put him at odds with the party’s official positions. As Congress struggles to redefine itself in a rapidly changing political landscape, Tharoor continues to walk a tightrope valued for his voice, yet questioned for his loyalty. Whether the party embraces his brand of politics or sidelines him further remains to be seen.

