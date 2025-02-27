Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • 5-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped, Bite Marks On Private Parts, 28 Stitches

5-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped, Bite Marks On Private Parts, 28 Stitches

The medical experts had to attempt an emergency surgery and also claimed that bite marks were found on her face and private parts. Insurgery led to 28 stitches on her private parts and performed a surgical procedure that created an opening in the abdomen to divert stool from the colon. 

5-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped, Bite Marks On Private Parts, 28 Stitches


In a heartbreaking incident discovered in Madhya Pradesh, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Shivpuri district. The deceased was recovered rattled in blood on Sunday and is struggling for life in Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The medical experts had to attempt an emergency surgery and also claimed that bite marks were found on her face and private parts. Insurgery led to 28 stitches on her private parts and performed a surgical procedure that created an opening in the abdomen to divert stool from the colon.

According to the investigation, the accused lured the 5-year-old from a rooftop of her home to a vacated house where he assaulted her sexually.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also pushed her against the wall which made her unconscious. Later she realized the accused was touching her wrongly.

The victim’s family has called for the accused to face the harshest punishment, demanding that he either be hanged or executed in public. The young girl was discovered by her younger brother and other children, who also witnessed the assailant at the scene.

Their loud screams startled the accused, causing him to flee, leaving the injured child behind in the abandoned house. Her parents, who had been desperately searching for her for over two hours, eventually found her lying in a pool of blood.

The police have since taken the accused into custody, treating him as a juvenile under the law.

Outraged by the incident, large-scale protests erupted in Shivpuri, with members of the BJP, Congress, and local residents gathering at the Collectorate on Monday. Protesters submitted a memorandum to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, demanding the death penalty for the perpetrator.

Also Read: Not Allowed! AAP MLAs Stage Protest After Being Denied Entry Into Assembly

 

Filed under

28 Stitches 5 Year Old Raped

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot...

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Entertainment

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard