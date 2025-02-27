5-Year-Old Girl Brutally Raped, Bite Marks On Private Parts, 28 Stitches

The medical experts had to attempt an emergency surgery and also claimed that bite marks were found on her face and private parts. Insurgery led to 28 stitches on her private parts and performed a surgical procedure that created an opening in the abdomen to divert stool from the colon.

In a heartbreaking incident discovered in Madhya Pradesh, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Shivpuri district. The deceased was recovered rattled in blood on Sunday and is struggling for life in Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior.

According to the investigation, the accused lured the 5-year-old from a rooftop of her home to a vacated house where he assaulted her sexually.

He also pushed her against the wall which made her unconscious. Later she realized the accused was touching her wrongly.

The victim’s family has called for the accused to face the harshest punishment, demanding that he either be hanged or executed in public. The young girl was discovered by her younger brother and other children, who also witnessed the assailant at the scene.

Their loud screams startled the accused, causing him to flee, leaving the injured child behind in the abandoned house. Her parents, who had been desperately searching for her for over two hours, eventually found her lying in a pool of blood.

The police have since taken the accused into custody, treating him as a juvenile under the law.

Outraged by the incident, large-scale protests erupted in Shivpuri, with members of the BJP, Congress, and local residents gathering at the Collectorate on Monday. Protesters submitted a memorandum to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, demanding the death penalty for the perpetrator.

