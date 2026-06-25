50 Years of Emergency in India: What Happened on June 25, 1975, and How It Reshaped Indian Democracy

What Was the Emergency in India?
Why Was the Emergency Declared?
Due to all the pressure, the government finally declared the Emergency on the night of June 25, 1975.
What Happened During the Emergency?
Fundamental Rights Were Suspended
Press Censorship Was Imposed
Opposition Leaders Were Arrested
Political Activities Were Restricted
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