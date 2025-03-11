Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  • 500 Women Participates In ‘Free Your Hair Campaign’ In Mumbai, Sets Guinness World Record

500 Women Participates In ‘Free Your Hair Campaign’ In Mumbai, Sets Guinness World Record

Over 500 women participated, setting the record for the 'Most People Untying Their Hair Simultaneously', a symbolic act promoting confidence, self-expression, and scalp health awareness.

500 Women Participates In ‘Free Your Hair Campaign’ In Mumbai, Sets Guinness World Record


Global beauty giant L’Oréal Paris achieved a Guinness World Record on March 10 in Mumbai as part of its Free The Hair campaign. Over 500 women participated, setting the record for the ‘Most People Untying Their Hair Simultaneously’, a symbolic act promoting confidence, self-expression, and scalp health awareness.

A Movement for Scalp Health and Hair Care

The Free The Hair campaign goes beyond aesthetics, advocating for scalp health awareness, an issue affecting millions worldwide. The initiative encourages women to embrace their natural hair and adopt effective hair care practices without compromise.

A key focus of the campaign is addressing oily scalps with dry ends, a prevalent concern among women. To tackle this, L’Oréal Paris introduced a new hair care range enriched with Salicylic Acid and Hyaluronic Acid, designed to remove excess oil while keeping hair hydrated for up to 72 hours.

A Celebration of Confidence and Innovation

Speaking about the campaign, Dario Zizzi, General Manager of L’Oréal Paris India, emphasized the importance of scalp health, stating, “Excess oil and dandruff affect nearly 50% of adults at some point. Our new range redefines what it means to have fresh, hydrated, and healthy hair.”

The Guinness World Record achievement highlights L’Oréal Paris’ commitment to empowering women and pushing the boundaries of modern hair care. Beyond setting records, the Free The Hair movement represents strength, freedom, and the evolving landscape of personalized beauty solutions.

