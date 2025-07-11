LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Home > India > 51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela

51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted youth across various government departments during the 16th Rozgar Mela on July 12 at 11:00 AM via video conferencing. He will also address the appointees.

16th Rozgar Mela

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 15:20:37 IST

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various Government departments and organisations on 12th July at around 11:00 AM via video conferencing. He will also address the appointees on the occasion.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of Prime Minister’s commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela will play a significant role in providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation building. More than 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through the Rozgar Melas across the country.

The 16th Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Ministries and Departments. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Labour & Employment among other departments and ministries.

(Inputs from PIB) 

More News

Adani Bets Big on Healthcare: Rs 60,000 Cr for Tech-Led AI Hospitals
Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew To Return From International Space Station on July 14: Axiom
Ghee In Coffee: The Ayurvedic Hack Celebs Swear By For Gut Health And Energy
Home Loans In India: Unlock Wealth, Win Tax, And Work Your Way To Ownership
Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials
Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites
51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan ‘X’ Fans Review: A Heartfelt Yet Flawed Blindfolded Romantic Drama
BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?