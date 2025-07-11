51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various Government departments and organisations on 12th July at around 11:00 AM via video conferencing. He will also address the appointees on the occasion.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of Prime Minister’s commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela will play a significant role in providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in nation building. More than 10 lakh recruitment letters have been issued so far through the Rozgar Melas across the country.

The 16th Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Ministries and Departments. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will be joining the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Labour & Employment among other departments and ministries.

