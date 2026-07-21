53 Trains Cancelled After Goods Train Derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi Route: Check Full List

A major rail accident was basically avoided on Tuesday morning, after six coaches from a loaded goods train derailed between Ghaziabad and New Delhi, in the Delhi Division area. The whole incident caused a disturbance to train services on one of the busiest rail routes around there. Right after the derailment, senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) reached the spot to take a look at the situation. Along with them, technical teams and relief crews were also sent off right away, so they could fix the rails, shift the derailed coaches aside, and get the usual train operations running again as soon as they can.

53 Trains Cancelled After Goods Train Derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi Route

Several EMU local trains that were running between Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Delhi, and New Delhi have been cancelled, after the derailment incident. Railway officials said 53 trains have been impacted due to the disturbance and related track disruption.

KIND ATTENTION PASSENGERS ! Due to derailment of a goods train between Ghaziabad & New Delhi today:

Trains have been Cancelled / Diverted / Partially Cancelled / Regulated. Passengers are advised to visit the NTES App or dial Rail Madad Helpline No. 139 for updated… pic.twitter.com/rOT03C7TfA — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) July 21, 2026







Out of those affected, 24 trains have been diverted, 16 passenger trains were cancelled outright, five services have been partially cancelled, and eight trains have been regulated. This includes trains going toward Anand Vihar via the Moradabad Division as well as North Central Railway routes, where applicable.

Many trains are now being diverted toward Ghaziabad instead of New Delhi, or they are beginning from Ghaziabad itself. The Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train has been rerouted through Sahibabad-Delhi Sarai Rohilla, and for that reason train timings and routes for services linked with Aligarh and Palwal are also being adjusted.

List of Cancelled, Diverted and Short-Terminated/Originating Trains

Cancelled Trains

64437 – Ghaziabad → Delhi

64402 – Delhi → Sahibabad

64411 – Sahibabad → Delhi

64408 – Delhi → Ghaziabad

64423 – Ghaziabad → New Delhi

64430 – New Delhi → Ghaziabad

64425 – Ghaziabad → New Delhi

64432 – New Delhi → Ghaziabad

64417 – Ghaziabad → Delhi

64439 – Ghaziabad → Delhi

64406 – Delhi → Ghaziabad

64401 – Ghaziabad → Delhi

64434 – Delhi → Ghaziabad

64031 – Ghaziabad → Sahibabad

Short-Originating / Short-Terminating Trains

64104 – New Delhi → DKDE (Short-originating from Ghaziabad)

64109 – DKDE → SSB (Short-terminating at Ghaziabad)

64112 – SSB → DKDE (Short-originating from Ghaziabad)

64152 – Delhi → Aligarh Junction (Short-originating from Ghaziabad)

64053 – Palwal → Ghaziabad (Short-terminated at New Delhi)

Diverted Train

54474 – Saharanpur → Delhi (Diverted via Sahibabad – Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Delhi)

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