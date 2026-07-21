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Home > India News > 53 Trains Cancelled After Goods Train Derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi Route: Check Full List

53 Trains Cancelled After Goods Train Derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi Route: Check Full List

A goods train derailment between Ghaziabad and New Delhi disrupted rail services on Tuesday, affecting 53 trains. Several trains were cancelled, diverted, partially cancelled, or regulated, while railway teams worked to restore normal operations. Passengers have been advised to check the latest train status before travelling.

53 Trains Cancelled After Goods Train Derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi Route. Photo: Canva
53 Trains Cancelled After Goods Train Derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi Route. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 11:07 IST

A major rail accident was basically avoided on Tuesday morning, after six coaches from a loaded goods train derailed between Ghaziabad and New Delhi, in the Delhi Division area. The whole incident caused a disturbance to train services on one of the busiest rail routes around there. Right after the derailment, senior railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) reached the spot to take a look at the situation. Along with them, technical teams and relief crews were also sent off right away, so they could fix the rails, shift the derailed coaches aside, and get the usual train operations running again as soon as they can.

53 Trains Cancelled After Goods Train Derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi Route

Several EMU local trains that were running between Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Delhi, and New Delhi have been cancelled, after the derailment incident. Railway officials said 53 trains have been impacted due to the disturbance and related track disruption.

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Out of those affected, 24 trains have been diverted, 16 passenger trains were cancelled outright, five services have been partially cancelled, and eight trains have been regulated. This includes trains going toward Anand Vihar via the Moradabad Division as well as North Central Railway routes, where applicable.

Many trains are now being diverted toward Ghaziabad instead of New Delhi, or they are beginning from Ghaziabad itself. The Saharanpur-Delhi passenger train has been rerouted through Sahibabad-Delhi Sarai Rohilla, and for that reason train timings and routes for services linked with Aligarh and Palwal are also being adjusted. 

List of Cancelled, Diverted and Short-Terminated/Originating Trains

Cancelled Trains

  • 64437 – Ghaziabad → Delhi

  • 64402 – Delhi → Sahibabad

  • 64411 – Sahibabad → Delhi

  • 64408 – Delhi → Ghaziabad

  • 64423 – Ghaziabad → New Delhi

  • 64430 – New Delhi → Ghaziabad

  • 64425 – Ghaziabad → New Delhi

  • 64432 – New Delhi → Ghaziabad

  • 64417 – Ghaziabad → Delhi

  • 64439 – Ghaziabad → Delhi

  • 64406 – Delhi → Ghaziabad

  • 64401 – Ghaziabad → Delhi

  • 64434 – Delhi → Ghaziabad

  • 64031 – Ghaziabad → Sahibabad

Short-Originating / Short-Terminating Trains

  • 64104 – New Delhi → DKDE (Short-originating from Ghaziabad)

  • 64109 – DKDE → SSB (Short-terminating at Ghaziabad)

  • 64112 – SSB → DKDE (Short-originating from Ghaziabad)

  • 64152 – Delhi → Aligarh Junction (Short-originating from Ghaziabad)

  • 64053 – Palwal → Ghaziabad (Short-terminated at New Delhi)

Diverted Train

  • 54474 – Saharanpur → Delhi (Diverted via Sahibabad – Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Delhi)

Also Read: Weather Update Today on 21 July 2026: Yellow Alert Amid Heavy Rain; Check Forecast for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jammu 

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53 Trains Cancelled After Goods Train Derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi Route: Check Full List
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53 Trains Cancelled After Goods Train Derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi Route: Check Full List
53 Trains Cancelled After Goods Train Derails on Ghaziabad-Delhi Route: Check Full List
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