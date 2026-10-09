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Home > India News > 57 Metro Stations In Delhi May Shut Gates From 9 PM Tonight Ahead Of CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Tomorrow

57 Metro Stations In Delhi May Shut Gates From 9 PM Tonight Ahead Of CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Tomorrow

Delhi Police has asked DMRC to consider closing entry and exit gates and cutting train frequency ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s October 10 march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

57 Metro Stations In Delhi May Shut Gates From 9 PM Tonight . Photo: Canva
57 Metro Stations In Delhi May Shut Gates From 9 PM Tonight . Photo: Canva

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 12:52 IST

The warning went out quietly, on paper, a day before the city could feel it. On October 8, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, wrote to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation managing director Vikas Kumar with a request that could change how lakhs of Delhiites move around the capital this weekend: consider closing the entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from Friday night.

What The Police Have Asked For?

The letter asks DMRC to give the necessary directions to its officers and staff so the measures can be carried out. Along with shutting gates, it says train frequency at the identified stations may also be reduced. The reason given is the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations in the city.

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Notably, this is a suggestion for DMRC to weigh, not a final order. The metro corporation will have to decide how much of it to adopt.

When It Could Begin?

The proposed restrictions start at 9 pm on Friday, October 9, and may stay in place through Saturday, October 10, until the situation in the national capital returns to normal. For anyone planning a late evening out or a long journey home tonight, the window to travel freely is closing fast.

The Stations In The Frame

The list of 57 stations stretches across the map of Delhi. In the heart of the capital, it includes Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Supreme Court and Indraprastha.

South Delhi is represented by INA, Hauz Khas and Lajpat Nagar, while Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, Jama Masjid, Vishwavidyalaya, Seelampur, Shahdara and Rohini West cover the north, east and northeast of the city. Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Civil Lines, GTB Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar and Rithala complete the picture. INA station on both metro lines has also been included.

Such wide coverage shows how far across the city the police expect people to travel towards the protest sites.

Why The Capital Is On Alert

The trigger is a march. The Cockroach Janta Party has called a “Chalo Delhi” protest for October 10, with Jantar Mantar as its main focus. Its demand is direct: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar must resign.

That demand comes at a tense moment. The special intensive revision exercise being carried out by the Election Commission of India has triggered a major uproar, and protests seeking the CEC’s resignation are already under way. Demonstrations have been proposed at Jantar Mantar and at other locations in the New Delhi district, which is why the police are preparing for the worst.

The Question Hanging Over Saturday

DMRC is yet to publicly confirm which stations will actually close or at what hour. If the gates come down, daily commuters could wake up to a very different Saturday, with crowded alternatives and longer waits. If they stay open, the police fear the movement of large groups towards sensitive areas will be harder to manage.

As the clock moves towards 9 pm, the next announcement from DMRC will decide whether Delhi’s metro runs as usual tonight or the capital braces for a weekend of shuttered stations. What the protesters do once they reach Jantar Mantar, and how the authorities respond, will be watched closely through Saturday.

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57 Metro Stations In Delhi May Shut Gates From 9 PM Tonight Ahead Of CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Tomorrow
Tags: CJP protestdelhidelhi jantar mantar protestdelhi metro stations closedDelhi ptotestJantar Mantarjantar mantar delhimetro stations closed

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57 Metro Stations In Delhi May Shut Gates From 9 PM Tonight Ahead Of CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Tomorrow

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57 Metro Stations In Delhi May Shut Gates From 9 PM Tonight Ahead Of CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Tomorrow
57 Metro Stations In Delhi May Shut Gates From 9 PM Tonight Ahead Of CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Tomorrow
57 Metro Stations In Delhi May Shut Gates From 9 PM Tonight Ahead Of CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest Tomorrow
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