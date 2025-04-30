57 Transfers In 34 Years, IAS Officer Ashok Khemka Retires: The Bureaucrat Who Challenged The System

Ashok Khemka, the senior IAS officer from the Haryana cadre who made headlines for his bold stance against corruption, is set to retire today (April 30), closing the chapter on a turbulent yet significant bureaucratic career spanning nearly 34 years.

Appointed in 1991, Khemka will retire as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Transport Department — a post he was shifted to in December 2024. It was his 57th transfer, a staggering figure that has come to symbolise the price he paid for his outspoken approach to governance.

The Man Who Took on Power

Khemka first shot to national attention in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal in Gurugram linked to Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. That decision not only made headlines but also marked him as a fearless bureaucrat unafraid to challenge powerful interests.

Born in Kolkata in 1965, Khemka’s academic background is as accomplished as his civil service record is controversial. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, he holds a PhD from TIFR and an MBA in Finance. While in service, he even pursued a law degree from Panjab University — an indication of his relentless drive to expand his capabilities.

Despite his credentials, Khemka’s career trajectory remained anything but smooth. From being posted to the Archives department multiple times to being reassigned within a few months, the pattern was clear — he was a misfit in a system uncomfortable with dissent.

In January 2023, he wrote to then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, offering to take charge of the vigilance department to combat corruption head-on. “If given an opportunity,” he wrote, “I assure you there would be a real war against corruption and no one however high and mighty will be spared.”

That opportunity never came. Instead, Khemka spent his final months once again in a department he was familiar with — but never allowed to serve in for long.

As he steps away from government service, Khemka leaves behind a legacy both admirable and cautionary — a reminder of how difficult it is to stand firm in the face of an unyielding system.

