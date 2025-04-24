575 Keralites Still In Kashmir After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed on Thursday that 575 Keralites remain stranded in Jammu and Kashmir following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, including one Malayali tourist.

Speaking to the media, Vijayan announced that the Kerala government has launched urgent support measures to assist affected travelers. These include providing travel, medical, and food assistance. A special help desk has been set up to coordinate support and gather information from those impacted. So far, 49 registrations have been received, confirming the presence of 575 Malayalis in Kashmir.

“The attack has shocked the conscience of the entire nation. The beautiful land of Kashmir, often called heaven on earth, has once again been stained by violence. Innocent tourists, who came to enjoy its beauty, became victims of terror,” Vijayan said.

Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the death of a Malayali, N Ramachandran, among the victims. “Our grief is doubled by the loss of a Keralite. We share the pain of his family and offer our heartfelt condolences,” he added.

Arrangements have been made to assist Keralites traveling from Kashmir to Delhi, including help with booking onward tickets. The government has urged anyone in need to register at the designated help desk for immediate support.

Vijayan emphasized the importance of national unity in the face of terrorism. “We must stand united against such attacks and reject the hate propaganda that enables them. Let us move forward with a firm resolve that another Pahalgam will never happen again,” he said.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which mainly targeted tourists, has triggered widespread condemnation across the country. Security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir, and an investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice.

