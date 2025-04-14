5900+ Drug Peddlers Nabbed In Just 44 Days—Punjab’s War On Drugs Goes Full Throttle

The government’s hitting it from all sides in drugs case with a three-pronged strategy—Enforcement, Deaddiction, and Prevention (EDP). In fact, cops managed to convince three people to go in for rehab during this same operation. It might sound like a small number, but every step counts in a war this big.

In a state-wide crackdown that’s nothing short of jaw-dropping, Punjab’s war on drugs—titled “Yudh Nashian Virudh”—has entered its 44th day, and the numbers are staggering. Acting on Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s orders to wipe out the drug menace once and for all, Punjab Police arrested 61 more drug smugglers on Sunday alone, bringing the total number of arrests to a massive 5,926 in just a month and a half.

That’s not all. During the latest operation, cops recovered 1.3 kilograms of heroin and seized Rs 91.3 lakh in drug money—money that could have gone toward ruining countless lives. These operations weren’t limited to one or two hotspots either. According to officials, raids were conducted in all 28 police districts under the watchful eyes of DGP Gaurav Yadav.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann isn’t taking this lightly. He’s asked all top officials—from Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners and SSPs—to go all-in on this mission to make Punjab a “drug-free state.” And to keep things moving at full throttle, the government has even put together a 5-member Cabinet Sub-Committee, led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, to keep tabs on everything happening on the ground.

Special DGP Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, broke down the latest numbers: “Over 200 Police teams, comprising over 1100 police personnel, under the supervision of 76 gazetted officers have conducted raids at as many as 383 locations across the state leading to the registration of 50 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. Police teams have also checked as many as 417 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.” Advertisement · Scroll to continue

And this isn’t just about arresting people. The government’s hitting it from all sides with a three-pronged strategy—Enforcement, Deaddiction, and Prevention (EDP). In fact, cops managed to convince three people to go in for rehab during this same operation. It might sound like a small number, but every step counts in a war this big.

(With Inputs From ANI)

