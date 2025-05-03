Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
  Home»
  India»
  • 6 Dead, 30 Injured In A Massive Stampede In Shirgao Jatra In Goa, CM Sawant Monitors

6 Dead, 30 Injured In A Massive Stampede In Shirgao Jatra In Goa, CM Sawant Monitors

The incident occurred during the early hours of the annual zatra (festival), which had drawn thousands of worshippers from across the state and neighbouring regions.

6 Dead, 30 Injured In A Massive Stampede In Shirgao Jatra In Goa, CM Sawant Monitors


Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Friday visited the North Goa District Hospital to meet those injured in the stampede that took place at the Lairai Devi temple in Shrigao. The Chief Minister took stock of the situation and interacted with the medical team and officials overseeing the treatment of the injured.

The stampede, which occurred during the annual temple zatra, left six people dead and more than fifteen injured. Confirming the toll, North Goa Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal said the incident happened during peak crowd movement when thousands of devotees had gathered for the festival.

Initial accounts suggest the mishap was triggered by sudden overcrowding near the temple’s main pathway. Several people fell and were trampled in the rush. Emergency services reached the spot promptly, and the injured were immediately shifted to the district hospital in Mapusa.

Chief Minister Sawant expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that the government would provide all necessary assistance, including medical support and compensation. “We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring the injured receive the best possible care,” he said.

The state administration has launched an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the incident and assess whether adequate safety arrangements were in place.

Filed under

Shirgao Jatra Stampede

