6 Drones Spotted Over Gujarat’s Sir Creek Amid Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions; 3 Neutralized, Search Underway

Six drones were spotted over Gujarat’s Sir Creek region amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. Three were neutralized by the IAF; search underway for the rest as border security tightens following missile strikes on terror camps.

In a major security development, six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were detected over the Sir Creek region in Gujarat, a strategically critical zone near the India-Pakistan border, sparking fresh concerns amid intensifying military tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

According to defense sources, three drones were swiftly neutralized by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in coordination with other security agencies. The origin and intent of the remaining three drones remain unknown, prompting an extensive aerial and ground search operation in the region. The sightings have triggered high alert across the western frontier, highlighting the growing threat of cross-border surveillance and potential aerial incursions.

Drone Intrusion Raises Alarms Along Gujarat Border

Sir Creek, already known for its sensitive maritime location, has now become a focal point for surveillance operations as the region braces for potential escalations. The detection of drones in such proximity to Indian territory amid active military confrontation has intensified India’s operational vigilance.

Officials report that the neutralized drones were intercepted before they could breach deeper into Indian airspace, showcasing India’s robust counter-UAV preparedness. Intelligence teams are currently analysing debris from the destroyed drones to trace their origin.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tensions Soar After India’s Retaliatory Strikes on Terror Camps

This drone incident coincides with a sharp escalation in Indo-Pak hostilities following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which India blames on Pakistan-backed militants. In retaliation, India launched targeted strikes on nine terror hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sources claim that several terrorists were eliminated during these precision strikes, further worsening bilateral ties. In response, Pakistan has intensified its threats and resorted to heavy shelling and mortar fire along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Army has responded with strong countermeasures to curb continued aggression.

India Strikes Back at Top Terror Commanders

Adding to the escalation, India carried out missile strikes on the night of May 6-7, targeting high-value terrorist infrastructure. The strikes were reportedly aimed at camps linked to Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar—two of Pakistan’s most notorious terror figures.

Unconfirmed sources suggest the strike resulted in the death of 10 of Masood Azhar’s family members and four of his close aides, marking one of the most direct blows to Pakistan-based terrorist leadership in recent years.

Border Villages Evacuated, International Focus Grows

As tensions mount, civilians living near the India-Pakistan border have started moving to safer locations. Authorities have increased ground patrols, aerial surveillance, and electronic monitoring along vulnerable stretches. Meanwhile, the international community is closely monitoring the evolving conflict, concerned about the risk of full-scale war.

The drone incursion over Gujarat, coupled with Pakistan’s hostile actions and India’s military response, points to a deeply volatile situation on the subcontinent. The successful interception of three drones reflects India’s heightened state of readiness, but the hunt for the remaining UAVs continues to fuel anxiety.