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Home > India News > 60-Year-Old Security Guard Allegedly Crushed To Death In West Delhi, CCTV Footage Surfaces Online | WATCH

60-Year-Old Security Guard Allegedly Crushed To Death In West Delhi, CCTV Footage Surfaces Online | WATCH

A 60-year-old security guard was allegedly killed after being run over twice in Delhi’s Peeragarhi village, police said. CCTV footage and forensic teams are now helping investigators trace the accused.

Representative Image (Photo/X/@DelhiPolice)
Representative Image (Photo/X/@DelhiPolice)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 18:29 IST

A 60-year-old security guard was allegedly killed after being run over twice by a four-wheeler in Delhi’s Peeragarhi village during the early hours of Sunday, police said.

According to officials, Paschim Vihar West police station received a PCR call about the fatal incident around 4:03 AM. Upon reaching the spot, police found the victim unconscious. Initial investigation revealed that the deceased worked as a chowkidar (security guard) at a nearby tempo stand.

CCTV Footage Reveals Disturbing Details

Investigators discovered skid marks at the scene of the crime, which prompted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from the area. The footage revealed that the victim was run over by a four-wheeler twice.

Accordingly, a case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Paschim Vihar West police station.

The crime scene has been inspected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and local police. Multiple specialized teams, including crack teams from the Paschim Vihar Sub-Division and the Outer District operations unit, have been tasked with investigating the case and apprehending the culprits, police said. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Delhi Police Crack Down On Illegal Chinese Manjha Trade

In a separate development, Delhi Police Crime Branch launched a major crackdown on the illegal trade of banned Chinese ‘manjha’, and arrested two accused, which included a key supplier, during a raid in the Uttam Nagar area of West Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

During the operation, police recovered around 2,040 rolls of prohibited synthetic kite string from the possession of the accused, making it one of the significant seizures in recent enforcement actions against the hazardous material.
According to police officials, the accused were allegedly involved in the supply and distribution of Chinese manjha across different parts of the national capital.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Twisha Sharma’s Last Rites To Be Held Today Evening After Second Post-Mortem | Here’s What We Know

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on initial police statements, media reports, and official updates available at the time of writing. The investigation is ongoing, and further details may emerge as authorities continue their probe into the incident.

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60-Year-Old Security Guard Allegedly Crushed To Death In West Delhi, CCTV Footage Surfaces Online | WATCH
Tags: Delhi accident newsDelhi crime newsDelhi security guard killedindia crime newsOuter Delhi crimePaschim Vihar West policePeeragarhi hit and runPeeragarhi murder case

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60-Year-Old Security Guard Allegedly Crushed To Death In West Delhi, CCTV Footage Surfaces Online | WATCH
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