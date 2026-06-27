6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR, Jammu And Kashmir

A major earthquake of 6.2 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at 7:04 pm on Saturday. The tremors caused by the earthquake were felt in the Indian regions of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and the Delhi-NCR. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 215 km with an epicenter at 36.442°N, 70.672°E, about 81 kilometers away from Kalafgan in northeastern Afghanistan. Tremors were also felt in Pakistan, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

People in Kashmir Valley came out of their homes and buildings due to the earthquake that hit the region around 7 pm, causing widespread panic. Residents were seen scared while authorities assessed the situation. There are no reports of any casualty or loss of property in either India or Afghanistan until now. The Associated Press of Pakistan also confirmed that tremors were experienced in Kabul and northern areas of Pakistan.

Strong earthquake sends tremors across India as officials monitor situation

As per the information given by the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors from the quake had emanated from deep within the earth’s crust, enabling it to cover a vast geographical area. Updates will follow as the situation is being monitored, but no major damages have been recorded as of now.

Afghanistan is one of the most seismically-active countries in the world, particularly the Hindu Kush area. As reported by the Red Cross, Afghanistan is situated right at the intersection of the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate, making it one of the most seismically active areas in the world. Due to such seismic activity, it causes a lot of earthquakes to occur in neighbouring countries like India.

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