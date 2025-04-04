Supreme Court Halts Tree Felling In Kancha Gachibowli Amid Growing Protests Over Biodiversity Threat

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has stayed all deforestation activities at the ecologically sensitive Kancha Gachibowli region near the University of Hyderabad, following intense public outcry and sustained student protests.

The apex court’s order came after reports of tree cutting during the long holiday weekend triggered concern among environmentalists. The court observed that authorities had seemingly taken advantage of the break to speed up the felling process. The area in question is said to host eight protected animal species, further amplifying ecological concerns.

“The authorities, taking advantage of long holidays, rushed through in felling the trees,” the court noted, directing the Telangana government to halt any further clearing operations.

Land Dispute Sparks Environmental Uproar

The controversy centers around a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli village, which the state plans to auction through the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) for IT infrastructure development. Petitioners have argued that such a move would violate the Forest Conservation Act, posing a serious threat to local biodiversity.

The Telangana High Court had earlier asked the state to pause all activities on the site until April 3, but tree-cutting reportedly continued, prompting legal escalation.

Student-Led Movement Gains Momentum

Students from the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have taken the lead in opposing the government’s plans, launching an indefinite protest and boycotting classes from April 1. The students are demanding removal of police presence from the campus and a complete withdrawal of construction machinery from the contested land.

Protestors argue that the site is a critical green zone, and its destruction for commercial use undermines both ecological sustainability and academic integrity.

Ownership Row: UoH vs. TGIIC

While the state maintains that the land belongs to the government, the University of Hyderabad has contested this claim. TGIIC asserted that a boundary survey—allegedly done with university consent—confirmed state ownership. However, the university denied such a survey ever took place, calling it a “topographical inspection” at best.

“No official survey has been conducted by the revenue department to demarcate the 400 acres resumed by the state in 2006,” said UoH Registrar Devesh Nigam.

Centre Seeks Accountability

In response to the escalating situation, the Union Environment Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Telangana government, raising concerns over illegal vegetation clearance and damage to wildlife habitats and geological formations.

The ministry has also urged the state to take legal action under forest and wildlife protection laws, underlining the gravity of the environmental violations.

Political Firestorm

The issue has sparked sharp political reactions:

BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao blamed the Congress-led state government for ignoring ecological concerns, pledging to build a large-scale eco-park on the land if BRS returns to power.

BJP MLA Payal Shankar criticized the state for prioritizing profit over preservation, questioning why the demands of students and environmentalists were being ignored.

In defense, Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu insisted that no university land was forcibly taken and that all actions were legally backed.

Congress leader Kota Neelima accused the BJP and BRS of politicizing student protests and called for constructive dialogue instead of crisis escalation.

As the Supreme Court’s stay halts further deforestation, all eyes are now on the upcoming hearings and the Centre’s report on the legality of the land clearance. Meanwhile, students, activists, and political players continue to stake their positions, making Kancha Gachibowli a flashpoint for environmental activism, youth mobilization, and political accountability.

