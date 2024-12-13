7 Accidents In One Night: Unmarked Speed Breaker Wreaks Havoc In Dehradun. Videos

An unmarked speed breaker in Dehradun’s Smart City area has become a major hazard, causing multiple accidents. Locals reported that at least seven incidents occurred on the same night, including one in which a child was injured. The speed breaker, situated near Dehradun’s Clock Tower, has been causing vehicles to go airborne, as shown in viral videos circulating on social media. In the footage, cars and bikes are seen leaping off the bump and landing meters away, leaving both motorists and onlookers shocked.

The poorly constructed speed breaker has reportedly caused daily accidents, and its lack of visibility markings makes it even more dangerous. One video showed a scooter being launched into the air, throwing the rider off, while cars were seen abruptly stopping after hitting the bump.

This issue has sparked outrage, with many criticizing the authorities for their negligence. Congress spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasauni pointed out the lack of proper planning, calling the oversized speed breakers “dangerous and fatal.” She emphasized the seriousness of the problem, noting that seven accidents were reported in just 15 minutes at the location.

स्मार्ट सिटी देहरादून के घंटाघर में स्पीड ब्रेकर इतने बड़े बनाए गए जो आए दिन दुर्घटनाओं को अंजाम देते हैं। कल रात्रि को इसी स्पीड ब्रेकर पर 7 दुर्घटनाएं हुई। जिसमें एक छोटा बच्चा भी घायल हो गया।

Social media users also condemned the lack of warning signs and reflective paint on the speed breaker. Some argued that these poorly visible bumps were more likely to cause accidents than prevent speeding.

In another tragic incident in Dehradun, six young students from Graphic Era University lost their lives in a car crash involving an Innova and a container truck. The victims, all in their twenties, were traveling in the car when they collided with the truck and then crashed into a tree. Authorities suspect speeding and reckless driving played a role in the incident. A seventh passenger survived but was critically injured.

