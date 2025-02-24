7 Dead in Truck-Auto Collision In Bihar’s Patna, Several Others Injured

A tragic collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Patna late Sunday night claimed seven lives, leaving several others critically injured. The victims, mostly laborers returning home after work, saw their daily commute turn into a devastating accident near Noora Bazaar.

A tragic collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Patna late Sunday night claimed seven lives, leaving several others injured.

A severe collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw occurred late Sunday night in Patna, the capital of Bihar. The accident was so intense that seven people lost their lives on the spot, while several others were injured. Many of the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to a local hospital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

7 Dead in Truck-Auto Collision

Reports suggest that the auto-rickshaw was traveling from Masaurhi to Naubatpur when it collided with a truck. Seven people lost their lives in the incident. There were 10 passengers in the auto, all of whom were reportedly laborers. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are investigating the case.

The collision took place near the bridge at Noora Bazaar on the Masaurhi-Pitwans Road. Following the crash, both vehicles fell into the roadside water. According to the families of the deceased, all the laborers were returning to their village, Kharat, after working in Patna. They commuted daily for work and returned at night. Unfortunately, their journey was cut short by the tragic accident on Sunday night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Most of the Patna Accident Victims Were Laborers

Among the deceased, four were from Doripar village, two from Begamchak, while the driver was from Hansdih village. The victims have been identified as:

Sushil Ram (30), auto driver from Hansdih (father: Late Shatrughan Ram)

auto driver from Hansdih (father: Late Shatrughan Ram) Mesh Bind (40), from Doripar (father: Shivnath Bind)

from Doripar (father: Shivnath Bind) Vinay Bind (40), from Doripar (father: Late Santoshi Bind)

from Doripar (father: Late Santoshi Bind) Matendra Bind (30), from Doripar (father: Bhuleton Bind)

from Doripar (father: Bhuleton Bind) Umesh Bind (40), from Doripar (father: Somar Bind)

from Doripar (father: Somar Bind) Umesh Bind (30), from Doripar (father: Machhru Bind)

from Doripar (father: Machhru Bind) Suraj Thakur (20), from Begamchak (father: Arjun Thakur)

Efforts are ongoing to retrieve an eighth person, who is trapped in a deep water-filled pit beneath the truck.

MLA Rekha Devi Reached the Accident Spot In Patna

Upon receiving news of the incident, Masaurhi MLA Rekha Devi arrived at the scene and gathered details about the accident. Expressing grief over the tragedy, she demanded that the government provide compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

“This is an extremely tragic incident. Seven bodies have been recovered so far. We have been at the site since late night. We have urged the government to provide ₹10 lakh compensation to the dependents of each deceased,” Rekha Devi, MLA, Masaurhi said.

What Did the Police Say?

According to Masaurhi police, they received information about a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw near the Noora bridge under Masaurhi police station limits. A police team immediately reached the site, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer-01 of Masaurhi conducted an inspection. Seven deaths have been confirmed so far. The situation is currently under control, and legal proceedings are underway.

दिनांक 23.02.25 की रात्रि लगभग 09.30 बजे #मसौढ़ी थानांतर्गत स्थित नूरा पुल के पास 01 ट्रक एवं 01 टेम्पो के बीच टक्कर होने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई। सूचना पर तत्काल पुलिस टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंची तथा अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी-01 मसौढ़ी, द्वारा घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण किया गया, जहां 07… — Patna Police (@PatnaPolice24x7) February 23, 2025

“A collision between a truck and an auto occurred near Noora Bazaar in Masaurhi. Several people were trapped inside the auto, and efforts are being made to rescue them. Most of the deceased are laborers. The cause of the accident is under investigation,” Vijay Yaduvendu, Station House Officer, Masaurhi Police Station

Also Read: PM Modi Kicks Off Three-State Tour: Set To Visit Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam