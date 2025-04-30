Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
  • 7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway

7 Dead In Visakhapatnam Temple Tragedy Amid Chandanotsavam Festival, Probe Underway

A religious gathering turned tragic in the early hours of Akshaya Tritiya at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where a 20-foot-long structure collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival.

A religious gathering turned tragic in the early hours of Akshaya Tritiya at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where a 20-foot-long structure collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival. At least seven devotees lost their lives in the incident that occurred around 2:30 AM.

According to eyewitness visuals from the site, the section that collapsed appeared to be heavily crowded at the time, as thousands had gathered for the annual darshan. The festival, held every year, draws a massive turnout of devotees seeking blessings of Lord Narasimha.

Officials Respond, Probe Underway

Former BJP MLC Madhav called the event deeply unfortunate and confirmed that the state government would launch a full investigation. “This is an unfortunate incident that has taken place on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. It occurred at around 2:30 AM. The government will investigate the incident and will compensate the victims,” he stated.

Vinay Chan, Principal Secretary of the Endowments Department, cautioned against drawing early conclusions about the cause. “So it is not appropriate for us to conclude on the reasons for the incident. Prima facie, we have noticed that there was a downpour between 2.30 and 3.30 AM in the early hours. We are investigating the incident,” he said.

He further confirmed that eight people were reported dead as per current information. “All the debris has been cleared… Rescue work has been concluded,” he added.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the otherwise auspicious Akshaya Tritiya celebrations. While questions are being raised over safety measures and crowd management, authorities have promised a thorough probe and necessary action.

