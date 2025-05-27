A devastating case of mass suicide has shaken the cities of Panchkula and Dehradun, after seven members of the same family were found dead in a car parked in Sector-27, Panchkula, on Monday night.

A devastating case of mass suicide has shaken the cities of Panchkula and Dehradun, after seven members of the same family were found dead in a car parked in Sector-27, Panchkula, on Monday night. The victims, previously residents of Kaulagarh in Dehradun, reportedly ended their lives after being overwhelmed by severe financial distress, with an estimated debt of nearly Rs 20 crore.

The family, led by Praveen Mittal, had travelled to Panchkula to attend a spiritual discourse by preacher Dhirendra Shastri. On their return journey, they took the extreme step, ending their lives inside a Dehradun-registered car.

According to the suicide note found by the police, Praveen Mittal confessed to financial ruin due to overwhelming loans. “I have gone bankrupt due to loans from the bank. This is all because of me. Please don’t blame my father-in-law,” he wrote. The note also mentioned threats the family had been receiving from creditors, and requested that Mittal’s cousin, Sandeep Agarwal, perform the last rites.

Neighbours in Dehradun were shocked by the news. Ajay Kumar Aggarwal, who lived nearby, said there were no signs of trouble. “It’s a very tragic incident. A cheerful, happy family is gone just like that,” he said. Another neighbour recalled that Mittal’s wife had mentioned vacating the house due to increased rent, but no one suspected the extent of their troubles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Police sources confirmed that the family had once operated a scrap business in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, but the venture failed and was seized by the bank. Mittal, who hailed from Barwala in Hisar, later worked as a taxi driver in Panchkula’s Saketri region. He had shifted between cities, including Kharar and Pinjore, before finally returning to Panchkula to stay with his father-in-law.

Both Panchkula and Dehradun police are conducting parallel investigations to understand the circumstances that led to this collective suicide. The case has sparked conversations around financial pressure, mental health, and the unseen burdens that individuals and families silently carry.

Must Read: All-Women Naval Team Completes Historic Globe Voyage Aboard INSV Tarini