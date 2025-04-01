A tragic incident occurred last night in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where a cylinder blast led to the death of seven people, including children.

A tragic incident occurred last night in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, where a cylinder blast led to the death of seven people, including children. The incident occurred at a residence in the Dholahat area, where the fire rapidly spread through the building. Authorities have launched a search operation, as four individuals remain missing.

According to initial reports, the house was being used for firecracker production, a practice the Banik family had been engaged in for years. The explosion, which took place on Monday evening, was followed by a massive fire that engulfed the structure. Locals reported hearing a loud blast before flames erupted. Firefighters and police teams arrived shortly after to control the situation.

The residence housed 11 family members, and with four still unaccounted for, the death toll may rise. Officials suspect the cylinder explosion was the primary trigger for the devastating fire.

This incident follows a similar tragedy last month in Nadia district, where a blast at a firecracker factory killed four people, including two women. Authorities are now investigating whether safety violations contributed to these recurring explosions in illegal firecracker units across the state.