Sunday, May 11, 2025
  7 Killed in Pakistani Shelling Across Jammu, Including J&K Govt Official and Two Security Personnel

7 Killed in Pakistani Shelling Across Jammu, Including J&K Govt Official and Two Security Personnel

In a tragic escalation along the Line of Control, seven people have been killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan across the Jammu region, including a Jammu & Kashmir government official and two security officers, defence sources confirmed on Saturday.

7 Killed in Pakistani Shelling Across Jammu, Including J&K Govt Official and Two Security Personnel

In a tragic escalation along the Line of Control, seven people have been killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan across the Jammu region.


In a tragic escalation along the Line of Control, seven people have been killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan across the Jammu region, including a Jammu & Kashmir government official and two security officers, defence sources confirmed on Saturday.

High-Level Meetings in Response

In response to the deadly shelling, Union Home Secretary has held a video conference with the Chief Secretaries of all Indian states bordering Pakistan, according to senior government sources. The discussion focused on reviewing security preparedness and ensuring coordinated responses in case of further escalations.

Meanwhile in Gujarat, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi chaired an emergency meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar to assess the ground situation and review security arrangements in border districts.

Pakistan Targets Civilian and Official Areas

According to local reports, the Pakistani shelling targeted not only military installations but also civilian areas, leading to significant damage and casualties. This marks one of the most intense cross-border escalations in recent times.

More details awaited.

