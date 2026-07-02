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Home > India News > 7 Migrant Workers Killed After Boulder Collapses On Them At Bengaluru Quarry

7 Migrant Workers Killed After Boulder Collapses On Them At Bengaluru Quarry

Initial investigations reveal that 15 to 20 labourers were working in the quarry at the time of the incident. At that moment, a Hitachi earthmover was clearing a spot 100 feet above.

The accident occurred this morning around 7.30 am while employees of the Kaveri Company were working on a rock. (AI Image)
The accident occurred this morning around 7.30 am while employees of the Kaveri Company were working on a rock. (AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 12:02 IST

Seven migrant labourers were killed after a boulder fell at a stone quarry near Madapattana in the Bengaluru South district. The accident occurred this morning around 7.30 am while employees of the Kaveri Company were working on a rock.
 
A crane was operating uphill when a massive boulder suddenly broke loose and crashed down onto the workers below. The Tavarekere police rushed to the spot immediately and are currently investigating the matter.
 
Initial investigations reveal that 15 to 20 labourers were working in the quarry at the time of the incident. At that moment, a Hitachi earthmover was clearing a spot 100 feet above. The Hitachi driver was clearing the area to install a new crusher while the labourers were working underneath. It appears the accident happened because the Hitachi driver failed to notice the labourers working below.

(This is a developing story)

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7 Migrant Workers Killed After Boulder Collapses On Them At Bengaluru Quarry
Tags: Bengaluru accidentBengaluru newsBengaluru Quarry accidentHitachi earthmover

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7 Migrant Workers Killed After Boulder Collapses On Them At Bengaluru Quarry
7 Migrant Workers Killed After Boulder Collapses On Them At Bengaluru Quarry
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