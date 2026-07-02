7 Migrant Workers Killed After Boulder Collapses On Them At Bengaluru Quarry

Seven migrant labourers were killed after a boulder fell at a stone quarry near Madapattana in the Bengaluru South district. The accident occurred this morning around 7.30 am while employees of the Kaveri Company were working on a rock.

A crane was operating uphill when a massive boulder suddenly broke loose and crashed down onto the workers below. The Tavarekere police rushed to the spot immediately and are currently investigating the matter.

Initial investigations reveal that 15 to 20 labourers were working in the quarry at the time of the incident. At that moment, a Hitachi earthmover was clearing a spot 100 feet above. The Hitachi driver was clearing the area to install a new crusher while the labourers were working underneath. It appears the accident happened because the Hitachi driver failed to notice the labourers working below.

(This is a developing story)