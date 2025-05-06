Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
  72-Year-Old Andhra Woman Takes NEET 2025 Exam, Inspires Millions

72-Year-Old Andhra Woman Takes NEET 2025 Exam, Inspires Millions

Andhra's 72-year-old Pothula Venkatalakshmi surprises all by taking the NEET 2025 exam in Kakinada, proving that learning and ambition have no age limit.

72-Year-Old Andhra Woman Takes NEET 2025 Exam, Inspires Millions


In an extraordinary display of courage and ambition, 72-year-old Pothula Venkatalakshmi from Andhra Pradesh walked into the NEET 2025 examination hall not as a parent or guardian, but as a registered candidate.

The remarkable moment unfolded on Sunday at the Government Women’s Polytechnic College in Kakinada, where thousands of young medical aspirants gathered to appear for one of India’s most challenging entrance exams. Amid the crowd of teenagers and twenty-somethings, Venkatalakshmi’s calm and confident demeanor instantly drew attention.

Wearing a simple salwar kameez and holding nothing but her admit card, she took her seat alongside students over five decades younger than her. Many initially assumed she was accompanying a family member. But when she proceeded to take the test, her act became a powerful symbol that age is no barrier to education or ambition.

Her participation was made possible due to a significant policy change: in 2022, the National Medical Commission (NMC) removed the upper age limit for NEET applicants. This opened the door for older aspirants like Venkatalakshmi to pursue careers in medicine or simply chase their academic dreams.

Her story has quickly spread across Andhra Pradesh and beyond, earning her admiration and applause from students, parents, and educators alike. Many have described her as a true inspiration, showing that passion for learning can transcend age and societal expectations.

This moment stands as a testimony to human resilience and the idea that it’s never too late to follow one’s dreams. Whether she qualifies or not, Venkatalakshmi’s step into the exam hall has already made history and inspired countless others.

