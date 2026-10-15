73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an transnational racket of rock-salt smuggling from Pakistan. According to DRI, probe revealed that nine importers brought 295 containers of the rock salt through Mundra and Kandla ports in Gujarat since March 2026 violating existing laws. Of the total 295 containers detected, five containers carrying 140 MT of Himalayan rock salt worth at Rs 24.41 lakh have been seized at Kandla Port. In addition, sales proceeds amounting to Rs 20.96 lakh seized in the importers’ bank accounts.

Preliminary probe uncovered a transnational network involving entities owned by Pakistani, UAE, Sri Lankan and Indian nationals. The network allegedly coordinated the shipments and supporting documentation to disguise the Pakistani origin of the goods.

Fabricated invoices issued by Dubai-based firms were used to support the transactions. Significantly, Bills of Lading relating to the Pakistan–Sri Lanka leg of the shipments and customs declarations filed with Sri Lanka Customs expressly mentioned Pakistan as the country of origin and India as the final destination. The Certificates of Origin submitted by the importers were found to be fabricated.

Four persons have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 including two proprietors of importing firms, a customs broker’s G-card holder, and the owner of a Dubai-based supplier who had also established and operated an importing firm in his father’s name.

In a similar crackdown last month, DRI seized over 362,000 kg of Pakistan-origin dry dates packed in 13 containers imported by a Mumbai-based firm at CFS Ambad in Nashik.

DRI said the cases highlight the evolving methods used by transnational networks to circumvent India’s import prohibition on Pakistani origin goods through third-country routing, false declarations of origin, fabricated trade documents and opaque financial arrangements.