LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > 73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket

73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket

Four persons have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 including two proprietors of importing firms, a customs broker’s G-card holder, and the owner of a Dubai-based supplier who had also established and operated an importing firm in his father’s name.

Of the total 295 containers detected, five containers carrying 140 MT of Himalayan rock salt worth at Rs 24.41 lakh have been seized at Kandla Port. (AI Image)
Of the total 295 containers detected, five containers carrying 140 MT of Himalayan rock salt worth at Rs 24.41 lakh have been seized at Kandla Port. (AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 15:15 IST

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an transnational racket of rock-salt smuggling from Pakistan. According to DRI, probe revealed that nine importers brought 295 containers of the rock salt through Mundra and Kandla ports in Gujarat since March 2026 violating existing laws. Of the total 295 containers detected, five containers carrying 140 MT of Himalayan rock salt worth at Rs 24.41 lakh have been seized at Kandla Port. In addition, sales proceeds amounting to Rs 20.96 lakh seized in the importers’ bank accounts.
 
Preliminary probe uncovered a transnational network involving entities owned by Pakistani, UAE, Sri Lankan and Indian nationals. The network allegedly coordinated the shipments and supporting documentation to disguise the Pakistani origin of the goods. 
 
Fabricated invoices issued by Dubai-based firms were used to support the transactions. Significantly, Bills of Lading relating to the Pakistan–Sri Lanka leg of the shipments and customs declarations filed with Sri Lanka Customs expressly mentioned Pakistan as the country of origin and India as the final destination. The Certificates of Origin submitted by the importers were found to be fabricated.
 
Four persons have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 including two proprietors of importing firms, a customs broker’s G-card holder, and the owner of a Dubai-based supplier who had also established and operated an importing firm in his father’s name.
 
In a similar crackdown last month, DRI seized over 362,000 kg of Pakistan-origin dry dates packed in 13 containers imported by a Mumbai-based firm at CFS Ambad in Nashik.
 
DRI said the cases highlight the evolving methods used by transnational networks to circumvent India’s import prohibition on Pakistani origin goods through third-country routing, false declarations of origin, fabricated trade documents and opaque financial arrangements. 
 
DRI maintained that it is committed to identifying and dismantling such networks.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu Power Cut On October 16: TANGEDCO Announces 9 AM–5 PM Shutdown In Multiple Districts | Check Affected Areas List

‘Can Hindus Eat Beef?’: Dhruv Rathee Faces 2 Defamation Cases, Delhi Court Summons Pasted At Gurugram Home

Four Nights of Garba and Dandiya: Rotary Club Delhi Akshar Announces Navratri Celebration in East Delhi

Why Talent Acquisition Is Becoming a Business Strategy, Not Just an HR Function

‘Casteist’ Remarks Against ACP: Delhi HC Defers Urgent Hearing on Journalist’s Plea Seeking Interim Relief

LATEST NEWS

Former India Spin Great Questions Team’s Decision To Drop Kuldeep Yadav Against West Indies | IND vs WI

Obscene Videos, Fake Police Threats, Rs 1 Crore Extorted: Delhi Police Bust Sextortion Racket, 4 Arrested

Vinícius Júnior Suspended For Four Matches After Villarreal Red Card, To Miss El Clásico Against Barcelona

Watch Video: Former IAS Divya Mittal Launches Her Political Party – Know Its Name and Why She Chose Mirzapur for UP Elections 2027 Debut

Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Supreme Court Orders Mediation After Rs 2 Crore Deposit, Allows Passport Release

WATCH VIDEO: One After Another, Three Bikers Skid On Kolkata’s Rainbow Flyover — What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Turns ‘Baadshah’ As UAE Based Franchise Use Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song For Birthday Edit

World Championship Of Legends 2026 Semi-Finals: Venues, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket

Watch Video: One Banana, One Apple And An iPhone: Why BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra Is Being Trolled During Hospital Visit

73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket
73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket
73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket
73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket
73,00,000 kg of Pakistan-Origin Rock Salt imported Illegally Seized, DRI Busts Massive Smuggling Racket

QUICK LINKS