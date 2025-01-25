76th Republic Day: 31 CBI Officers Awarded Police Medals, Here’s The List Of Key Recipients

On the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day, 31 officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were recognized for their outstanding contributions, receiving police medals for their exemplary service.

On the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day, 31 officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were recognized for their outstanding contributions, receiving police medals for their exemplary service. The honors include six officers awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 25 others receiving the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Key Recipients of the President’s Police Medal

Ghanshyam Upadhyay : CBI Joint Director, awarded for his distinguished service, has overseen high-profile investigations, including post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Manipur riots, the Commonwealth Games corruption case, the NEET 2024 irregularities, and the “land for jobs” scam involving Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family.

: CBI Joint Director, awarded for his distinguished service, has overseen high-profile investigations, including post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Manipur riots, the Commonwealth Games corruption case, the NEET 2024 irregularities, and the “land for jobs” scam involving Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family. Datla Sreenivasa Varma: Joint Director for the North East Region, recognized for supervising investigations into an online trading scam in Assam, the post-poll violence cases in West Bengal, and continued probes into the Manipur riots.

Other recipients of this prestigious medal include Assistant Inspector General (Policy Division) Tejpal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Naresh Kumar, Sub-Inspector Bhani Singh Rathore, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Aikodan Balakrishnan for their distinguished contributions.

Honorees of the Police Medal for Meritorious Service

The Police Medal for Meritorious Service was conferred on 25 officers for their commitment and significant efforts in tackling complex cases:

Rajiv Ranjan : Joint Director recognized for his leadership in investigating the illegal mining case in Jharkhand, involving a close aide of the chief minister, and the Saradha scam, along with other major corruption cases.

: Joint Director recognized for his leadership in investigating the illegal mining case in Jharkhand, involving a close aide of the chief minister, and the Saradha scam, along with other major corruption cases. Kuldeep Dwivedi : Deputy Director (Admin and Personnel) honored for his role in investigating the Madhya Pradesh nursing scam and corruption cases involving massive cash seizures. Dwivedi has also been noted for his earlier work in combating Naxalite activities in critical regions like Latehar, Parasnath Hills, and Saranda forests.

: Deputy Director (Admin and Personnel) honored for his role in investigating the Madhya Pradesh nursing scam and corruption cases involving massive cash seizures. Dwivedi has also been noted for his earlier work in combating Naxalite activities in critical regions like Latehar, Parasnath Hills, and Saranda forests. Sudha Singh : Deputy Inspector General, awarded for spearheading investigations into cases of child sexual abuse material, including one involving a government employee in Uttar Pradesh.

: Deputy Inspector General, awarded for spearheading investigations into cases of child sexual abuse material, including one involving a government employee in Uttar Pradesh. Ashwin Anand Shenvi: Deputy Inspector General, acknowledged for leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in probing irregularities in the appointment of teachers and municipality employees in West Bengal.

Other honorees include Deputy Inspector General Jayalakshmi Ramanujam, Deputy Legal Advisor Amrit Pal Singh, and Deputy Superintendents of Police Vivek and Suraj Majumder.

Recognitions for Field Officers

The awards also recognized contributions from field-level officers and staff, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables:

Inspectors : Raj Kumar, Manickavel Sundaramoorthy, Sanjeev Sharma, Baldev Kumar

: Raj Kumar, Manickavel Sundaramoorthy, Sanjeev Sharma, Baldev Kumar Sub-Inspectors : Rajinder Kumar, Vishnu Om Vikram, Naresh Kumar Kaushik, Wahengbam Sunil Singh

: Rajinder Kumar, Vishnu Om Vikram, Naresh Kumar Kaushik, Wahengbam Sunil Singh Assistant Sub-Inspectors : Subhash Kisan Khatele, Kuldeep Kumar Bhardwaj

: Subhash Kisan Khatele, Kuldeep Kumar Bhardwaj Head Constables and Constables: Aloke Kumar Mazumdar, Pushpendra Singh Tomar, Vinod Kumar Choudhary, Daya Ram Yadav, Shaik Khamruddin, and Rajesh Kumar

Remarkable Achievements

The recognized officers have contributed significantly to critical areas such as combating corruption, tackling financial frauds, addressing crimes against children, and investigating irregularities in governance. Their unwavering dedication ensures the continued integrity and efficiency of the nation’s law enforcement systems.

These awards not only celebrate individual achievements but also underscore the importance of diligent investigative work in upholding justice and public trust.

