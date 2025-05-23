Home
  77 Pocso Cases Reported Against Kerala Education Department Staff: Disciplinary Actions In Progress

77 Pocso Cases Reported Against Kerala Education Department Staff: Disciplinary Actions In Progress

77 Pocso cases reported in Kerala’s Education Department. 65 teachers involved. Disciplinary action taken; 21 teachers suspended in Higher Secondary section.

77 Pocso Cases Reported Against Kerala Education Department Staff: Disciplinary Actions In Progress


Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has confirmed that a total of 77 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) cases have been registered against employees under the General Education Department. The majority of these 65 cases involve teachers, while 12 pertain to non-teaching staff.

Government Responds with Disciplinary Measures

Minister Sivankutty stated that disciplinary action has already been taken in many of these cases. “One employee was given compulsory pension after departmental proceedings, nine have been dismissed, and one has been removed from service,” he said.

Further, disciplinary action is underway against 45 individuals, with the remaining cases being prioritized. The Kerala government has instructed that all Pocso-related disciplinary actions pending for over a year must be expedited. The Director of Public Education has been tasked with ensuring timely follow-up where action is still pending.

Vocational and Higher Secondary Incidents

In the Vocational Higher Secondary segment, three Pocso cases have been reported two involving teachers and one a lab technical assistant. These cases are currently pending in court and disciplinary proceedings are ongoing.

Meanwhile, in the Higher Secondary Education category, 21 teachers have been suspended, including 14 from government schools and seven from aided schools. Notably, four of these cases emerged during the ongoing academic year (2024–25).

A Call for Accountability

The alarming number of cases has triggered a broader conversation about student safety in Kerala’s educational institutions. The state government’s move to accelerate disciplinary processes signals a stronger stance against misconduct and a commitment to protecting students under its care.

